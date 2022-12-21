The first snowstorm of the year always brings the typical winter challenges before everyone is quite ready for them.
Maybe one forgot to go to the store prior to the snowfall. Maybe the winter tires are not on the car quite yet. Maybe those favorite winter gloves have yet to be discovered after not being needed since last winter.
For local Valley officials from Athens Borough to the Village of Waverly, a recurring issue following last week’s storm is the lack of clean sidewalks — a problem that both Athens Borough Manager Mark Burgess and Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres say is worse than usual.
“We still have about 68 properties with snow and ice on their sidewalks,” Burgess said on Tuesday. “I’m somewhat surprised that it’s that many. I know it was a heavy, wet snow that’s not very easy to clear, but it still needs to be cleared.”
“We’re definitely having more trouble than usual with snow on the sidewalks,” Ayres said. “Its concerning considering the type of snow that is, because it started out wet and now it’s icy. We’re definitely concerned about it.”
Both municipal officials stressed the safety factors involved with keeping sidewalks clear, as icy sidewalks are a hazard to people of all ages.
“You have kids trying to get to school who walk these sidewalks. Postal workers walk them every day,” Burgess said. “Seniors or disabled people with wheelchairs need to use the sidewalks, and they need them to be easily traversable.”
The borough manager added that the municipality recently amended its snow removal ordinance to allow for ticketed penalties of $25 for those don’t clear their sidewalks — and ADA ramps at crosswalk corners — within 24 hours after the end of a storm. Waverly has a similar policy in place in that the snow will be removed from a sidewalk by village employees and then the owner of the property will be billed for the work.
“Even it’s difficult now because it’s frozen, at least treat your sidewalks with rock salt, because it’s dangerous when they’re covered in ice,” Ayres said. “We try to be understanding of everyone’s situations and we know it’s not easy for everyone, but they need to be taken care of.”
Both Burgess and Ayres also simply encouraged Valley residents to look out for one another, and if a community member is having trouble clearing their sidewalk, offer to help.
“Local kids used to go out and shovel their neighbors’ sidewalks and make some money,” Burgess said. “Just look out for each other and let’s keep everyone safe.”
“It’s like in the spring when people sometimes need to be reminded to cut their grass for the first time of the year,” Ayres said. “This was the first snow and maybe some were just out of the habit of doing it. But it still needs to be taken care of. Look out for your neighbors who maybe can’t do it or are having trouble.”
