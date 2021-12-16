Sayre Borough adopts 2022 budget

SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Council adopted the borough’s 2022 budget during its meeting on Monday evening.
The budget was set at $11,695,623.
After the tax rate increased for the first time in a decade last year, it will remain the same in 2022.
The total millage rate will stay at 12.5 mills.
“We understand that residents are struggling to make ends meet and we have done our best to lessen the stress on them by keeping the 2021 tax rate as we move into 2022,” Borough Treasurer Elizabeth Fice said in a letter to the council.
The general fund budget for 2022 was set at $7,505,165.
Under the general fund category, $184,040 was budgeted for administration and $489,928 was allocated for the borough building.
Other general fund expenses include $1,341,554 for the police department, $111,660 for code enforcement, $226,292 for recycling and refuse collection and $108,000 for construction and repair.
Additionally, $199,500 was budgeted for parks and recreation.
The Urban Development Action Grant fund budget was set at $75,050, and the parking lot budget is $120,704.
The sewer fund budget was set at $3,223,688.
Sayre Borough residents will be able to pay their sewer bills online in 2022.
“It is our hope that this will give our residents a more convenient option to stay current with their account,” Fice said in the letter.
In other funds, $590,117 was budgeted for capital reserve and $180,899 was allocated for liquid fuels.
The council also approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford Explorer for borough use at a price of $39,250.
The borough’s current vehicle will now be used for policy enforcement.
In other financial business from Monday’s meeting, the council approved an increase in per diem hourly rates in the borough. The fire department rate increased by 50 cents, and the rate for all other departments increased by 25 cents.
