SAYRE — A Valley tradition will return next weekend as organizers from The Bridge of the Penn York Valley Churches are preparing for the 19th annual Sleepout fundraiser.
The planning team invites the public to stop by the makeshift house in the parking lot of the Guthrie Desmond Street Practice (the former Newberry’s building) from 3 p.m. on Friday, November 26 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 27. This is an opportunity to make donations and learn more about the programs of the Bridge, according to a press release from The Bridge.
Since 2002, The Bridge annual Sleepout has started the day after Thanksgiving. Event organizers chose this day because “it follows a day of plenty, when most people will have eaten enough, if not too much,” according the press release.
The Sleepout starts on Black Friday when many people will be spending money on Christmas gifts.
“The visibility and bustle of the Sayre Christmas parade has been important for the Sleepout allowing for visitors to see our makeshift home, observe volunteers shivering in the cold air, and recognize that in this time of excess, many people in our community do not have full bellies or full shopping bags and many will not go home to a warm house,” the press release said.
The Sleepout is the main fundraiser for The Bridge which aims to bring awareness to the many needs in our community and how the local charity helps meet those needs.
The funds raised will support all the ministries of The Bridge with 25% of the cash donations raised going to Kids at Risk which provides for the needs of area school children, 25% to the Valley Food Pantry and 50% to the Bridge’s General Fund which provides one-time vouchers for housing, utilities or other emergency needs for all the remaining ministries such as catastrophic and interim assistance, Clothes Closet and Helping Hands.
“The Bridge does important work to assist those in crisis. Planners hope that when they raise awareness of the needs of Valley neighbors, financial support will follow,” the press release said.
Bridge members seek active involvement of individuals and businesses to give generously and to participate in the Sleepout. The planners encourage those donating to also commit to spending an hour in the cold in the makeshift house in the parking lot of the Guthrie Desmond Street Practice with Bridge representatives to show their support of the community and those who are most vulnerable. The committee invites musical groups to sign up for a block of time to perform for the event.
The Bridge is also challenging all Valley churches to support the Sleepout by financially sponsoring a one-hour block of time and by sending a group of representatives to weather the cold with a Bridge Board member in support of those who will suffer this winter without heat. The Bridge challenges churches to send families, youth groups, men’s groups, women’s groups, support groups, choirs or clubs.
“The 26 member churches of the Bridge are the foundation of the organization and Sleepout planners hope all Valley churches will continue to show their support as they participate in the Sleepout. The Bridge is looking forward to another successful Sleepout Fundraiser.”
For more information, visit sleepout@thevalleybridge.org or call/text Kim Paul at 570-867-2628.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.