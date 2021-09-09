ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre woman faces felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly assaulting an Athens Township police officer on Sept. 4, according to court documents.
Lynette Ford, 37, has also been charged with attempting to elude a police officer, simple assault and resisting arrest — all second degree misdemeanors — as well as driving under the influence, a summary offense.
According to the police affidavit, Ford pulled into the parking lot of the Athens Township Police Department, and began rambling to officers who attempted to speak to her, and would not give a reason why she was there.
The affidavit continued to say that Ford attempted to leave with the intention of speaking to the Sayre Police instead, but stopped the car, at which point the officers believed she may have been under the influence of a controlled substance.
The officers asked Ford to turn off her vehicle, she then “sped out of the parking lot and sped up Herrick Ave.,” police said.
When the officers pulled her over on Herrick Ave., Ford again defied orders to exit the vehicle, per the affidavit.
An officer attempted to remove her from the vehicle, but Ford “resisted and began kicking (the officer) numerous times,” and attempted to put the car back in gear.
Another officer arrived, and Ford was restrained and taken to Robert Packer Hospital for a psychological evaluation.
Ford was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $85,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.