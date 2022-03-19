Inflation, supply chain crisis hitting Valley businesses

Ben Horton taps away at the front desk computer of Rolling Tire Shop in Athens searching for a price for tires — tires that might not even come in if they’re for a truck. Even if they are available, he would still need to break the news to the potential customer that the tires are likely 30 percent more expensive than the set that is on the vehicle now.
“I’d say that, just last year, there were probably 300 to 400 tires that we just never received,” he said.
Ben, who co-owns the garage with his brother, Brian, added that it’s not just tires — prices are up for parts across the board, if they are available at all.
“The inflation is the highest it’s ever been in this business,” he explained. “It’s everywhere. Some parts are so hard to find that only the dealer is exclusively offering them. On certain tires, we can’t hit our unit goals due to the shortfalls — goals that are set by the company we’re buying the tires from.”
Ben and Chief Financial Officer Seth Winward said these issues have been going on since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. They noted that while the fluctuations have steadied somewhat since the height of the pandemic, prices are still slowly creeping up.
“We’d wake up one day and see that tire prices just went up 10 to 12 percent, just like that,” Winward said. “We don’t see those huge, sudden increases anymore lately, but it’s still going up. And they’ll probably stay up. I don’t see prices coming down any time soon.”
Fortunately for Rolling Tire, however, customer demand remains strong and is picking back up in time for spring — which is right on schedule, Ben stated.
He attributed the customer demand to people seeing the spike increases in purchasing a whole new vehicle, and simply opting to reinvest in their existing car.
“It used to be if you had like a $2,000 repair or more, people would just look at buying a new car,” he explained. “Now, with the car market being the way it is, people are instead choosing to get the repairs, which is obviously where we come in.”
Croft Lumber Owner Warren Croft painted a similar picture for his industry, stating that many people are reinvesting in their own homes since the pandemic.
“When people were stuck inside during the height of the pandemic, we started to notice more customers looking to do home improvement projects,” he said. “But even with everything getting back to normal and people going back to work, it hasn’t really stopped. The demand is still there.”
Despite that, Croft noted that the cost of virtually all materials and every product at his Sayre business has gone up. At its peak, he said, lumber costs went five times over it’s previous average price.
“It’s a rollercoaster,” he said. “We’ve seen prices on lumber go from all-time highs, back down to normal levels, and then hit all-time highs again.”
But one of the biggest challenges has been getting supply, Croft explained.
“There have been times where lead times are like 20 weeks for windows, depending on the brand. Materials for a deck that we used to get in one week is now more like four to six weeks.” he said. “And the people that it really takes a toll on are the builders — the contractors. It’s a real challenge to work with them to get them their materials, because they’re on a schedule and have to do a lot more planning to make sure their projects move forward.”
While the products at Croft Lumber are much different than the items offered at the Jolly Farmer in Waverly, owners Kyle Burns and Cameron VanNorman said getting supply has been difficult for them as well.
“We’ve had like 30 percent of orders in beer and groceries simply not come in,” VanNorman said. “If we can’t get supply, that leads to empty shelves, and you can’t sell an empty shelf.”
They explained that keeping prices down for customers has been a challenge, especially when certain facets of the store, like the bakery, competes with large chains like Dunkin Donuts.
“They’re a huge company, so they can do more to keep their costs down for customers, but if we pass that all on to our customers, we’re pricing ourselves out the market,” VanNorman said. “Our ingredients have become more expensive and more scarce, and we have a baker on staff. So it’s a balancing act for all those things.”
They also blamed the inflation on national policies such as the stimulus and unemployment payments during the pandemic.
“There’s too much money in the system, and when that happens, everything goes up,” Burns said. “Delivery costs have gone up because fuel costs more, and we’re seeing surcharges for fuel that we’ve never seen before.”
Burns added that their ice cream stand may also be a challenge this year due to wage increases.
“It’s run by high school students during the summer,” he explained. “With the state forcing us to pay around $13 per hour, it becomes really expensive. And it shouldn’t be that way for high school kids who still live at home and don’t have the same expenses. The government shouldn’t be pushing that.”
While their industries may be different, if there’s one thing the small business owners of the Valley have in common, it’s resilience.
“We’re surviving. Keeping the doors open is obviously the main priority,” VanNorman said. “We may have to crunch the numbers on a weekly basis, but we still have our customers.”
“Luckily, people understand when we tell them that prices have gone up,” Ben Horton said. “We don’t add anything on our end to the price that the customer sees. That’s just literally how much more it costs for us to get those products.”
“There’s been bumps and it’s definitely been a stressful time, but business is great and the demand is high,” Croft added. “We’re just trying to stock up as much as we can, and in fact we’re looking at building another warehouse so we can do that.
“Everyone is in the same boat,” he continued. “We just appreciate the patience of our customers and our employees, because it hasn’t been easy.”
