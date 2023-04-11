SAYRE — Members of the community can have a taste of Vegas this weekend as the Sayre Redskin Club sponsors a casino night to support local student athletes.
Based off the movie National Lampoon’s Vegas Vacation, the casino night will feature various games from the film and cornhole. A cash bar will also be available for players as well as hors d’oeuvres and a 50/50 drawing.
Individuals can try their luck as they purchase 15 tickets for $20 to play and get the chance to win various prizes donated from merchants across the Valley.
“We hope to have a good turnout,” Michael Wayman of the Sayre sports booster club said. “Everything goes right back to the students.”
The casino night will serve as a fundraiser for the all sports banquet held at the end of the academic year at Sayre High School. The money raised will go towards scholarships to graduating senior athletes, who will be honored at the banquet.
Wayman added that this is the second year that the casino night will be held and thanked several merchants for their generous donations for the prizes.
“Everyone seemed to have a good time last year so we’re hoping for that again,” Wayman said. “There’s silly games and it’s all for fun.”
Community members can play for the jackpot of prizes this Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sayre VFW located at 932 West Lockhart Street.
For more information and to pre-register, see any Sayre Redskin Club member, email redskinsclub@gmail.com, or message the club’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.