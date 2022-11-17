Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
David Crawn, 34, of Sayre was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for thee months to 12 months, for the offense of Prohibited Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1.
Athens Borough Police arrested Crawn for the offense on Jan. 13, 2022.
Curtis Opdyke, 31, of Troy was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 21 months for the offense of Terroristic Threats, Misdemeanor 1.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Opdyke following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on Aug. 2, 2022.
Skylar Grimes, 26, of Wyalusing was sentenced to Probation Supervision for 18 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offenses of Firearms Carried without a License, Misdemeanor 2, Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor 1, and Disorderly Conduct, Summary.
The Bureau of Forestry arrested Grimes for the offense occurring on April 13, 2022.
Keith Johnston, 45, of Ulster was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor, and 3 counts of Recklessly Endangering another Person, Misdemeanor 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnston following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Jan. 13, 2022. .
Ryan Maurey, 35, of Gillett was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor, first in 10 years.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maurey following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on June 9, 2022.
Douglas Funk, 44, of Towanda was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 40 days to 15 months, for the offense of Stalking, Misdemeanor 1.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Funk for the offense occurring on Dec. 1, 2020 through April 15, 2021.
