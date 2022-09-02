WAVERLY — A Waverly Game Day event will take place this Saturday on Broad Street in Waverly to celebrate the kickoff of the Fall sports season while enjoying the best of downtown.
To kick off the new school year, this family-friendly event will have several activities available.
“The Waverly swimming team will have a dunk tank, the soccer team will have soccer drills for younger kids, and the volleyball team will have an apparatus available to work on setting,” Waverly High School Athletic Director Rich McIntosh said. “They are all doing things to encourage kids to be active.”
Additionally, the Waverly football team will be doing autograph signings and a parade of athletes will be held. All sports teams will be walking in the parade including recreational, modified, JV, and varsity.
Other items of interest include raffles, mascot photos, team spirit wear, food, live music, and local shops of historic Broad Street.
“The event is a collaboration between the village and local businesses,” said Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles.
Several businesses on Broad Street will be open early and Rail House Restaurant will feature a new brunch menu for the public.
Knolles also thanks the Waverly Business Association for assisting in the event.
Choice 102 will be broadcasting live from Rail House with interviews from varsity coaches and coach-selected athletes about the upcoming season.
Members of New York Forward will have a booth in front of Broad Street Records to gather information from the public about their ideas to improve downtown.
Police Chief Dan Gelatt noted that Broad Street between Park Avenue and Pennsylvania Ave will be closed starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The night before the event there will be no parking in that section of roadway and all vehicles parked will be towed, Gelatt added.
Around 11 a.m. a portion of Waverly Street between Broad Street and Elizabeth Street will be shut down for the parade of athletes, Gelatt said.
Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres encourages the public to park underneath the Howard Street overpass and the parking lots behind Broad Street from Loder street up to Fulton Street and to respect the private parking lots that are designated for specific businesses.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday with a football doubleheader following to kick off the season. Section IX Marlboro vs. Section IV Tioga at 3 p.m. and the Section IX Chester vs. Section IV Waverly at 6 p.m. at Waverly Memorial Stadium.
“I think it’s going to be a great day for the village and a good way to start the season,” said Ayres. “I think the interaction between the younger kids and the older athletes in junior high and high school is going to be fantastic.”
