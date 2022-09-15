ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Syracuse man was recently sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison followed by three years probation after pleading guilty earlier this year to child sex crimes, according to Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey.
Ondrey explained that Charles Leroy Wood, 31, was sentenced after pleading guilty to incest of a minor, which is a second-degree felony, and corruption of minors, which is a third-degree felony.
Wood was also fined $1,000 and must register as a lifetime sex offender, Ondrey added.
Wood was originally charged with the following crimes after Athens Township police accused him of assaulting three child relatives at a township residence between Nov. 7 and Nov. 19 of last year:
Two grade-one felony counts of child rape
Three grade-one felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child
Two grade-two felony counts each of incest of minors and sexual assault
Three grade-three felony counts each of endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and indecent assault
Two grade-one misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.
Police noted that Wood was charged after forensic interviews with each of the three victims.
Police explained that Wood was then interviewed, and he subsequently denied the allegations. Police also noted that Wood said he had previously been charged with “molestation” when he was a teenager.
Police said Wood continued to deny the allegations throughout the interview. When he was asked if he would be willing to take a polygraph test, he stated, “no,” before announcing that he wanted a lawyer and quickly walked out the door, ending the interview.
