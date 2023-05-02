Local 15-year-old Kelton Raymond, Guthrie caregivers, and their families have teamed up for a cause that keeps beating on.
Over $19,000 has been raised for the American Heart Association’s Southern Tier Heart Walk, which was held on April 23 at Otsiningo Park in Binghamton, where walkers from across the Southern Tier came together to celebrate after a successful season of raising funds to save lives from the country’s number one and number five killers – heart disease and stroke.
Kelton has spent the last few years fundraising for the American Heart Association.
Since the beginning, Guthrie Cardiology has supported Kelton’s mission by holding multiple raffles and fun challenges over the past few months to raise money for the cause.
Kelton attended the walk over the last several years, increasing his fundraising goals along the way.
“It just kind of continued from there,” Kelton’s mother Temperance Raymond said about her son’s first time at the walk. “The first year I think he set his goal at about $500 and he raised over $1,000. The next year he just kept pushing himself and increasing it. He just wanted to give back and help other kids and families like him.”
Temperance shared that Kelton was born with a heart condition, but it hasn’t slowed him down.
“He’s a very active kid and he likes to get out there and stay physically fit and healthy,” she continued. “So to be able to get out there and do it (the walk) with people he respects and admires is important for him, so he enjoyed himself.”
Temperance is an LPN of Guthrie Cardiology and has encouraged her team to help with the fundraising.
She shared that along with the walk, Kelton has fundraised in different ways including the organization of a “kick-a-thon” with his Sensei’s at their karate studio. Last year, the teen approached his Sensei to organize the fundraiser because karate has helped him through hard times in his life.
There were kick-a-thons held in the past to support St. Judes, but Kelton wanted to do one for the American Heart Association.
“He did all the work for it,” Temperance said.
The kick-a-thon, which was named “Kicking Heart Disease Out The Door”, raised $5,500 for the American Heart Association, bringing Kelton’s fundraising total to $10,292.
“I got into fundraising because a lot of my close family members and I and friends have heart diseases,” Kelton said. “So I decided to help those who are like me.”
Kelton plans to hold another kick-a-thon next year and a tournament.
He noted that the walk “went well” and that he and his family completed the three and a half mile event.
The team “Lub Dub… And the Beat Goes On!” leads all Guthrie teams in fundraising, thanks in large part to Kelton.
“It’s all him,” Temperance said of her son. “He’s well driven. Everybody that has come across him at some point in his life, his football coaches, his wrestling coaches, all of his teachers, his Sensei’s — it’s all these different people that have held him to a certain standard and Kelton wants to surpass that. Now, he’s met these wonderful doctors that I work with, and he just idolizes and wants to be just like them.”
“He says that if he could be the type of doctor they are, then he knows he’s made it,” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘Buddy, you’ve made it, you are these things’. He just keeps pushing and going. I’m very proud of him.”
Kelton shared his future goals.
“I have plans to move into the medical field just like my mom in cardiology,” he said. “A lot of the doctors that she works with I really look up to.”
To donate to Kelton’s efforts, or to join or donate to a Guthrie team, visit the Heart Walk website at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/HeartWalk_Landing_Page.html.
