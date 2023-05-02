Guthrie caregivers and local 15-year-old raise over $19K for American Heart Association

Pictured are Former Chief of Cardiology at Guthrie Dr. Daniel Sporn, Temperance Raymond, Kelton Raymond, current Chief of Cardiology at Guthrie Dr. Sudahkar Sattur, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Guthrie Dr. Edmund Sabanegh at the American Heart Association’s Southern Tier Heart Walk on April 23.

 Photo provided

Nicole Lamberti can be reached at nlamberti@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

Recommended for you

Load comments