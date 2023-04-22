Nearing the end

SAYRE — After almost 20 years of business, The BriMarie Inn & Restaurant, a beloved and historic Sayre business, will close its doors at the end of this month.
The Queen Anne Victorian building has stood in downtown Sayre since 1872 as it was the first schoolhouse in the area, originally located on the corner of Wilbur Avenue and Lockhart Street. After being relocated to its current location, a mirror image addition and grand staircase were added to transform the building to what it is now.
Brian and Loretta Chaffee and their daughter Brianna purchased the building in 2004. Following this, the victorian building underwent an 18 month renovation, completed by family members and friends.
Brian added that he and Loretta’s parents helped them a lot with the progress of The BriMarie along with some very good friends.
Brian shared that The BriMarie Inn officially opened on Mother’s Day of 2006 with completed rooms for guests. The following Mother’s Day in 2007, the restaurant and English Pub Bar opened for guests to indulge in.
The three floors of dazzling victorian architecture includes eight rooms with full bathrooms and a one bedroom apartment. Brian shared that the rooms have recently been rented out to traveling nurses exclusively as they work at Robert Packer Hospital.
Brian and Loretta reflected on their years with The BriMarie. After taking the reins of the business in 2015 from their daughter Brianna, the two look back on fond memories.
“One of my favorite memories is when we had our open house,” Loretta said. “We’ve had some really nice parties, showers, and birthday parties and stuff like that here and that was always a favorite of mine, to be able to do a Saturday afternoon party. We always had such positive responses from them. We also did a wedding last year.”
“We had the deck parties every other Friday night during the summer and we did that from 2008 on,” Brian said. “We set the tent up and we had such a great response and people asked, ‘Are you going to do this every weekend?’”.
“People love the patio and were always so anxious for it, to be able to enjoy eating out there,” Loretta said “We always had a good crowd.”
As The BriMarie is about to have its last week open, Brian and Loretta share their hope for the future of the business and reason for selling.
“We’re at retirement age and them some, so it was just a good time to,” Brian said. “We would love to sell it turnkey and have somebody step in and run it as their own. They can create a different menu or whatever they need.”
Brian and Loretta shared that community members are downhearted to see the beloved business nearing the end with the two as owners.
“Lately, everyone that’s been coming in is just sad,” Brian said. “Nobody wants to see us leave but there comes a time for everybody and that’s just where we’re at right now. We’re really hoping someone will step in and take over.”
“We have had a lot of nice things said within the last month because a lot of people want to come in for the last time and they are going to miss it and we are going to miss seeing the regulars,” Brian continued.
“We’ve made a lot of friends, acquaintances, and memories,” Loretta said. “We just want to thank the community because without them it wouldn’t have been a success.”
The BriMarie Inn & Restaurant is located at 119 S Elmer Ave in Sayre will be open for one more week for members of the community to enjoy.
