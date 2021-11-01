ATHENS — There will be two candidates on the ballot for two Athens School Board Region II seats, but there are also two residents running write-in campaigns.
Incumbent Kevin Rude and newcomer Cynthia Gannon-Cooper are on the ballot, while Bob Raimo and Amanda Champion-Alexander are write-in candidates for Region II, which covers Athens Township and Sheshequin.
All four candidates have submitted answers to a questionnaire sent out by the Morning Times. Their responses are listed in full below:
Please share with us some background about yourself
Rude: My family and I have been residents of Athens Township for 18 years. My wife and I have been married for 26 years, and we have three sons that have gone through the Athens Area School District. During my time living in Athens, I have volunteered for various Athens boards and coached youth activities in both Athens and Sayre. I am currently the COO/CFO for Gannon Associates Insurance where I have worked for 27 years. My education includes a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a minor in Economics.
Gannon-Cooper: I was born and raised in Towanda, Pa. and have lived in Athens, Pa. for the last 20-plus years. Throughout my life I have worked for my family’s local business in Marketing and Communications, and I owned and operated a local small business, while also volunteering time and resources to many community organizations. My husband Matt and I have been married for over 17 years, and together we have one son, who is currently enrolled at Athens High School.
Raimo: I had a fascinating time growing up on Long Island as a kid and young adult. Too many experiences to list, but everything from my own businesses to working undercover for the FBI. Admittedly, I had a pile of fun growing up. The grandson of an Italian immigrant, my grandfather, father and Godfather’s hard work ethics influenced me to who I am today. They taught me to never back down to anyone or any challenge, and that has guided me my entire life. Those that know me know I am tenacious, fearless, kind, funny and goodhearted (yes, I have fallen off the cliff here and there like most)….and while far from perfect, I am a good-hearted human, fiercely loyal to this country and our constitution. I am a registered Republican, but honestly, I really can’t stand most Republicans, Democrats, or shall I just say most politicians in general. They have come to disgust me as they all continue to divide and destroy our great country.
My wife Patty and I along with our son and daughter moved to PA in the early 2000’s. Residing in Sheshequin, I have been a Bradford county resident for about 15 years now, and I am thankful for the opportunities and friendships given to me since my arrival here. I am especially motivated when it comes to defending this country’s constitution and our freedoms. Many of you know me through my business Shooters Gauntlet in Monroeton, and more recently for the 4th of July fireworks events, rallies, my work through the Bradford County Special Projects Group and fighting for parental/child/student rights at school board meetings.
Champion-Alexander: My name is Amanda Champion-Alexander. I am a write-in for Athens School District — Region 2 which is Athens Township and Sheshequin Township. My names I am known as are Amanda Champion (Immigrated legal name) or Amanda Alexander (married name). Either will be accepted for the Write-In Ballot.
I am a Mother to a junior at Athens Area High School. I work within the Athens business community. I am married to my husband John for 8 years. I am also an active member of Encounter Church for the last 5 years. I am currently in the process of organizing and leading Encounter Church’s Month of Meals Food Mission that identifies families in need via our three school districts wherein families receive a month’s worth of groceries between Thanksgiving and Christmas. This program includes at least 20 families in the Athens School District. I have participated and spearheaded that program for the last 4 years.
I moved from Canada to the Athens Area in 2003. In 2009, I went through the American Citizenship Process to become an American Citizen; and by doing so, I became a Constitutionalist.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Rude: I have served on the board for two years and am seeking re-election because I am proud of the AASD community, and I am a firm believer that the best way to serve your community is to be part of the solution.
Gannon-Cooper: Throughout my life I have felt compelled to serve my community and have held many volunteer positions. Recently, through many conversations with parents, students and community members I have come to realize the school board is a place where I can help. I empathize with the community, and I understand the important responsibility of the district; and I believe I can help the board communicate and deliver on our shared vision.
Raimo: No, I do not have kids in school. So why get so involved? Thats easy to answer. I love the United States Of America. She is worth fighting for. She is worth dying for. This may well be our last stand. And it starts in the schools.
Our children in school have been quietly under attack for too many years. We have all been complicit and not paying attention. The Athens School board’s recent display of disgust for parents, taxpayers, and the rights afforded to us under the constitution, should madden everyone. Watch the video on Facebook. It’s appalling. The American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER) financial allocation for Athens SD was over 4 million dollars according the state website. I would encourage all to look it up and prepare to be disgusted for what they agreed to. They traded your freedom and your kids’ freedom. It is going to take individuals that are unwaveringly strong, tenacious, fearless and unafraid to fight alone if need be. Those that know me, have watched me at school board meetings. I have demonstrated that I do not back down and my heart and soul is with the parents and kids. I am undaunted and will bring transparency, fairness, and PARENT CHOICE and PARENT INVOLVEMENT to the school board.
Champion-Alexander: Parents and/or Guardians should be able to work with their school districts and be able to rely on their constitutional and legislative rights under the Public School Code of 1949 and The Sunshine Act. Right now there are two sets of rules in our School District — one for vaxxed and one for unvaxxed, and I want to challenge that.
I am advocating for our children’s mental health and well-being. Most of our children are not adapting to facemasks, they are coping. These are two very different responses in behaviors and reactions in our children.
I have personally observed my own child being directly affected by this and I know there are other children who are as well. With all the restrictions happening, the uncertainties and canceling events, our children are fatigued from stress. We know how our children act when they are hurting. They rebel by acting out. Or they withdraw and become very depressed.
Mental Health concerns in our children are at a historical level and we continue to ignore their cries for help.
In this past month in our Valley schools, we have had a bomb threat and two very serious car accidents. We dismiss these actions as being stupid rebellious teens. I see this differently — I see them as being fatigued and unsure of what their future will bring.
I feel this conviction tugging on my heart that if we keep on the course we are on, we are at a loss odds awaiting something very bad or tragic to happen.
Let’s be real with our statistics, my child right now has a better chance of getting in a car accident with one of her classmates and dying from that activity than dying from COVID, but, as parents we choose the odds to let our kids drive. Just mask up if you get in a vehicle together so you don’t injure each other from COVID.
What do you believe the role of a school board member should be?
Rude: The role of a school board member is to support the district so it can provide the best education and opportunities for the students. A school board member should also help the district be fiscally responsible, review the policies to be fair to all students and staff, and to monitor the results of the district both educationally and fiscally. I was elected by the residents of Athens, and I believe that my ability to communicate well with others and my professionalism has allowed me to be successful in this role. I always make myself available to residents, administration, teachers and staff, and students to hear their ideas and issues. Over the last two years, I believe the entire board has worked tirelessly to achieve this goal especially through a difficult time with dealing with the COVID pandemic and government mandates.
Gannon-Cooper: I believe the school board should establish and implement goals for the district that reflect the needs and goals of the community, parents and students. An effective school board member should serve as a representative of the community, listen to the needs of the constituents, and then advocate for balance between the needs of the community, its students and the district.
Raimo: School board members should be loyal to the oath they take, transparent, work for the parents and children, NOT the government! They are the bridge between policy and the parents. It has been my sad observation that the school boards go out of their way to EXCLUDE parents when they should be INCLUDING them. When they recite the PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE, it had better mean something. It’s not just words.
Champion-Alexander: Be transparent to our public by adhering to the Sunshine Act.
Be adhering to our Constitution. The Board takes that Pledge every meeting for a reason.
Be adhering to the Public School Code of 1949 with no discriminatory sets of rules for one class versus another class of individuals.
Work together for the common good of our Children, not for what funding our School District can receive.
What are the biggest issues facing the school district at this time?
Rude: I believe the biggest issue facing AASD is minimizing or eliminating the learning loss of the students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One way the current board is trying to fix this problem is by minimizing class size in the elementary schools by approving the hiring of additional teachers and paraprofessionals. The board needs to continue to work with Mr. Stage and the administration in finding the best use of the ESSR funds to achieve this goal. The current board is working with and communicating with the teachers and staff who are tasked with the vital role of educating the district’s students during this unprecedented time. The AASD board will need to continue this endeavor of finding creative ways to help support all participants so that our school district can come out of the pandemic even stronger.
Gannon-Cooper: As we move forward and out of our pandemic response, I believe that it is critical for the board to continue their engagement with the public and to welcome their involvement. As we navigate through ever changing circumstances it will be even more important to search for new opportunities to engage the consituents, parents and students, to ensure that the decisions for the district reflect our local values.
Raimo: I am, along with all the fed up parents that have been ignored, disrespected, threatened, and called terrorists. Imagine your child being put in detention for following their family’s medical choice. Appalling that this happens. It’s school board child abuse. And taking money from the government in exchange for the rights of parents and children? Violating the Constitution of The Commonwealth?
Champion-Alexander: Transparency is the number one issue I see at hand and needs to be immediately improved upon. Many of us have been sent on wild goose chases with blanket statements made by our board, only to find ourselves pointed back by elected officials to our board to handle our issues. We should be able to inspect what we expect. Not be met with roadblock after roadblock with executive sessions mid meetings.
Our current board policies for public meetings are very one sided in favor of the board. The three-minute timer is an insult to many of their taxpayers. If we want to gain our public’s trust, we should be setting up policies to allow two-way input and allow our taxpayer’s productive time to address the board and present on a subject. Some school boards held special meetings about the sudden mask mandate subject. Our board went into an Executive Session and read us a blanket statement trying to shut us down stating that we were being a distraction to our children’s education.
This is my personal observation of what’s happening currently with our board. The bullying is coming from the governor to our school district and then the bullying continues to roll downhill to the school district taxpayers. There is no working with our current school board. That’s not why a school board was designed. They work for us. It’s not a one-way street. It’s also the reason why they have an attorney on the board to fight our fights for us. I see other school districts at least thinking outside of the box on this illegal mask mandate, why isn’t our board even engaging our questions?
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Rude: If re-elected, I will continue to advocate for the students in AASD. I will continue to listen to concerns and issues by making myself available and becoming informed on what is happening within the district. I will help guide the district so that students can have the best school experience possible, both educationally and through extracurricular events. Finally, I will continue to support an in-person education. We might not all agree on how to handle the mandates, but I will continue to be an advocate for the entire student body and staff and not just the vocal minority. As a board member, I cannot always follow my personal beliefs. As an elected official, I need to make decisions based on what is right for the majority of the district in the most fiscally responsible manner.
Gannon-Cooper: I have a lot of respect for the points of views I have been hearing from parents. I believe we can work together constructively and respectfully to accomplish our goals as a community. I believe our students are entitled their education, that they deserve first class instruction and resources. I believe that by uniting around a shared vision we can provide our local students with an honest and open learning environment.
Raimo: Absolutely. I have rented the Ulster Fire Department’s hall for Monday night, Nov. 1, 6-7 p.m. “Town Hall meeting with Bob Raimo”. Any other candidates fighting this hard for you? I don’t think so. Come meet me personally. Ask questions. Get to know a little bit more about me, and more importantly, the ideas and changes that I will bring to the Athens School Board. YOUR school board. Don’t judge me on what I say. Judge me on what I do. I promise when it comes to your child’s freedom, safety and education, I will stand IN FRONT of your child, and their rights, YOUR rights. They are YOUR kids, and I will defend YOUR RIGHT OF CHOICE.
Champion-Alexander: Please do your due diligence and find out what your candidates positions are on subjects that are important to you. Don’t just vote because you know a person’s name. Ask them what they represent. They are your voice.
I have been actively involved in a Group formed on Facebook called “Athens PA Parents Against The Mask Mandate” explaining to others what I stand for. I have also created my own Facebook Page called “Amanda Champion-Alexander Athens School Board — Athens Township Seat.” Please feel free to reach out to me there and ask me any direct questions.
