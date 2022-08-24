ATHENS -- The Athens Area School District and Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating an alleged series of incidents within the Athens football program that "have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes."
The school district announced the investigations in a statement on social media on Wednesday morning.
The statement, which was from Athens Superintendent Craig Stage and Athletic Director JB Sullivan, said that the incidents being investigated allegedly "occurred over a series of dates leading back to a mid-July football camp at Bloomsburg University and up to pre-season practices that took place in our facilities."
"The district does not condone hazing or other actions that cause harm to fellow teammates and student-athletes. The consequences for the culmination of all incidents in question will be individually and as a team," the statement said.
The Morning Times confirmed that longtime Athens head coach Jack Young has been suspended for one game and will miss Friday's season opener. Several players will also face discipline, but the length or severity was not made public as of Wednesday afternoon.
The school district said it will hold individuals responsible for student harm, while also addressing the team culture "through intensive and immediate training of coaching staff and students."
"The district will pursue disciplinary action for all students responsible for violating our policies in these incidents," district officials said.
Athens coaches will be mandated to complete the NFHS training on bullying, hazing and improper behavior "focused on identifying and preventing this behavior." Coaches must have this completed by Friday, Aug. 26.
Players in the Athens program will complete a training series on the impact and effects of bullying, hazing and improper behavior on individuals. Student-athletes must complete this training by Sept. 2.
"The varsity/JV football coaching staff will establish norms and expectations that improve the football program's culture," the statement continued.
The district announced that they would not be canceling any football game as they don't feel it's necessary to punish football players who did not participate in the alleged incidents or members of the marching band or cheerleaders.
"As a district, we want to be very clear, we will not tolerate behavior or actions that cause physical or emotional harm to teammates at any time," district officials said. "All student-athletes deserve the opportunity to participate in our athletic programs without fear of bullying and hazing. We are committed as a district to working on changing behaviors and building a new positive culture within our football program and among all student-athletic programs within the district."
Athens will open the season against Executive Education Academy on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Alumni Stadium.
