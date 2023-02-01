Starting Jan. 31, 2023, the Tioga County Industrial Development Agency (TCIDA) will accept Requests for Proposal (RFP) from property owners within the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) boundary in the Village of Owego for its Multi-Site Projects Fund. Property owners are encouraged to submit project proposals that support either façade revitalization or business development.
In 2018, the Village of Owego was awarded $10 million in New York State DRI funds. Since 2018, some DRI Multi-Site projects have not moved forward, and have since relinquished their funding. This fund was established in order to reallocate these relinquished funds.
“We are excited to be able to extend DRI funding in the Village of Owego and allow more property owners to apply for funding for their projects,” said Brittany Woodburn, Deputy Director of Tioga County Economic Development & Planning. “These projects will continue to grow the Village’s downtown and contribute to the improved landscape started by the currently in progress and completed Multi-Site projects.”
Before formally submitting an RFP, property owners are required to attend a pre-application meeting with Tioga County Economic Development & Planning staff. All projects will be subject to an environmental review process before moving forward, as well as Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) participation goals.
