ELMIRA — A Sayre woman was the third individual arrested by Chemung County Sheriff’s Deputies and Elmira City Police following a string of burglaries in Elmira last week.
According to the sheriff’s office, Dusty L. Golden, 37, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property for her alleged involvement in the incident, which took place on March 16.
The sheriff’s office explained that Golden was at a store attempting to cash in lottery tickets that had been stolen 90 minutes before at the TOPS Market gas station in Elmira.
Two other Elmira individuals, Eric J. Cota, 50, and Kimberly M. Deprimo, 49, were arrested for their involvement in the theft at the gas station, stated the sheriff’s office. Cota was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony; and Deprimo was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property.
Investigators recovered numerous items of evidence linking Cota to area burglaries, including the burglary that occurred at the Tops Market gas station during the early morning hours on March 16, police said.
Additionally, investigators linked Cota to twelve commercial burglaries that occurred in the City of Elmira, Town of Southport, Town of Horseheads and Town of Big Flats since 2021, said police.
Golden is scheduled to appear in Elmira City Court at a future date. Deprimo was charged and released on an appearance ticket. Cota was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail pending further court appearances.
