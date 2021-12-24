North Waverly Chapel welcomes new pastor

North Waverly Chapel is excited to announce the arrival of their new pastor, Rev. David Carlson, who began ministering at the church effective November 1.
Pastor Dave comes to us after several years of experience at Christian & Missionary Alliance churches in Cortland, Auburn, and Geneva, New York. In addition to his pastoral skillset, he has extensive experience in adventure camping and organizing and leading various outdoor adventures.
Pastor Dave holds degrees from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and Norfolk State University. He was ordained by the Christian and Missionary Alliance this past July.
Pastor Dave and his wife Amy are both Army veterans, having served several assignments overseas. They have two teenage children, Jesse and Kerri. The family has already moved to the church’s parsonage adjacent to the church.
We welcome former and current members and the general public to attend any and all services at the Chapel during these exciting times. Sunday services include Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m., our Worship Service at 11 a.m. and our Evening Service at 6 p.m. There is also a mid-week Prayer and Bible Study on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
North Waverly Chapel is affiliated with the Christian & Missionary Alliance denomination. Our Mission continues to be “to fulfill Christ’s Great Commission as we “win, build, equip, and serve” the Valley and the World. The church can be found at 40 State Rte. 34, Waverly, New York.
