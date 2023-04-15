SAYRE — Progress is slowly being made on the development of a new historic district for the Borough of Sayre.
During this week’s council meeting, members opted to move forward with an ordinance amendment that would eliminate the requirement of residents looking to demolish a building in the unofficial “historic district” from going before the municipality’s planning board prior to appearing in front of the council.
The action will be on the agenda for the borough’s next meeting at 5:30 p.m. on April 26.
The amendment would seek to streamline the demolition process for residents — especially for those looking to tear down buildings of no historic significance despite being in the “historic district” map.
Back in October, Sayre Mayor and Historian Henry Farley explained that the borough’s current map was formed in the 1980s by someone not involved with the borough so the municipality could receive state and federal grant monies for the Susquehanna River bridge project. The map has acted as the de facto historic district ever since, despite not being certified by the state historical and museum commission.
As a result, many buildings in the historic district actually have no historical significance, creating unnecessarily cumbersome hurdles for anyone looking to tear down a building in the district, while also leaving out actual historic structures.
“None of East Sayre is currently in the historic district,” Farley said in October. “That includes the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Church, Mangialardo’s, Hotel Bradford — none of those buildings are in the historic district, and they are all important to the history of Sayre. Even the Guthrie Clinic isn’t in there. All of these buildings are part of who we are. The current map just doesn’t make any sense.”
With the new amendment, residents would still need to come before the borough council in order to tear down a building, but it removes the stipulation of also coming before the planning board.
“This will just keep our heads above water while we meet with the state to fix our historic district map,” Farley said this week.
