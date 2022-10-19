ATHENS — The one year anniversary of the Valley Playland rebuild was celebrated on Saturday by families and members of the community.
The celebration included music, a free hot dog bar, and time to play on the playground equipment.
“This is an opportunity to bring everyone here and it’s been a really successful year,” Lori Allen Unger, President of both Futurescapes, the parent organization of the rebuild, and Friends of Valley Playland Committee and general coordinator of the build said. “The playground has gotten a lot of use so we just wanted to take an opportunity to bring everybody together and celebrate and we picked this beautiful day to do so.”
At the event, a temporary thank you sign was available for the public to view.
“We just wanted to bring attention back and thank all of our donors,” Linda Politi, a member of the team for the rebuild and Futurescapes said. “We are going to put a permanent sign on the playground to thank the many people, businesses, and churches that have helped us with raising the money and doing the build. This is kind of our little way of giving back and saying thank you.”
Unger added that a family-fun day has been held at the playground annually for the last three to four years and this year’s event was an opportunity to have families come down again.
“We started it (the family-fun day) to bring attention to the fact that we were rebuilding the playland,” Politi said. “It was an opportunity for people to come but to also give their input and ask questions about why we were rebuilding it.”
The anniversary event saw several families and community members as they celebrated and enjoyed the new Valley Playland.
