Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on Oct. 9.
SAYRE — “I got chills,” Penn-York Committee member Bob Flick said Thursday, The Wall That Heals backdropped behind him. “I looked over, and the biggest eagle you’ve ever seen was just hovering over the wall.”
“And I knew it was just all 127 saying ‘thank you for bringing us home,’” he stated.
Flick was referring the 127 individuals from Bradford County and the surrounding region who lost their lives to the Vietnam War. The scene he was describing was just the day before, when the Wall That Heals Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica first arrived at Riverfront Park in Sayre.
Thursday marked the opening ceremony for the wall’s visit to Sayre, which is open to the public 24 hours a day until 2 p.m. Sunday. The wall expands through most of the baseball outfield at the park, stretching 375 feet long and standing 7.5 feet tall at its highest point — the space needed for all 58,000 names inscribed on the wall.
After Flick’s comments, the Valley Color Guard led the opening ceremony, which included a performance by Sayre Crimson Blues and a playing of Taps by Sayre High School student Seth Gorsline.
The ceremony was capped with the reading of all aforementioned 127 names by Flick and Vietnam War veterans Robert Owens and Thomas Rosh.
