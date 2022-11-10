SAYRE — No cause has yet been determined for the election night fire that destroyed a treasured Valley establishment.
Fire, police and EMS personnel from every Valley emergency agency converged on Reese’s Restaurant at approximately 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a fire. Not long after firefighters arrived, the entire building was consumed in a cloud of smoke that could be seen for miles.
“We arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of the eaves of the building,” Sayre First Assistant Fire Chief Rob Repasky said. “We attempted an interior attack and found the fire to be heavily involved in the basement. That forced firefighters to evacuate the building because the floor was losing integrity, and we had to go to a defensive attack.”
Repasky noted that no one was injured from the fire, but the building did begin collapsing — so an excavator was brought in to raze the structure just to finally put the fire out.
He added that no cause has been determined, but the fire is not believed to be suspicious. In addition to personnel from all Valley emergency departments, officials from North Towanda and Towanda fire departments were on scene, and additional coverage was provided by the fire departments of Chemung, Southport and Ridgebury.
“I want to thank all of the departments that stepped in and helped,” Repasky said. “We have great relationships with all of the fire departments in the area and we all work very well together. This fire was unfortunately already well-involved by the time we arrived on scene, but we did our best.”
On Wednesday, messages of support as well as storied memories of Reese’s poured in from the Valley community on social media.
“It will surely be missed,” said Krystal Henderson. “It was the first place my now husband and I went on a date, years ago. It has been a breakfast go-to since then.”
“Reese’s was like going home to share a meal,” added Betty Short. “My husband I went a couple times a week. It was perfect because he worked nights so I could order lunch and he could order breakfast. I took my granddaughter and also my grandson to lunch on Saturdays. We celebrated my birthday there with the whole family. I feel like a person that has lost part of her memories and I am so sad.”
“I’m a Valley native that visits often,” said Bobbi Jo Dawson, who currently lives in Virginia. “Reese’s was a place I could get a warm meal and meet friends or family to catch up. I’m hopeful Reese’s can get the support of the community and get their bearings to build back even better. I’ll miss the ‘old school’ feel but you’ll never lose that in the people.”
Others fondly recalled when the building was known as the Keystone Inn prior to becoming Reese’s. Many stated they would miss the coffee and the wonderful food, along with meeting with friends and family. Still others noted they will always have the treasured memories.
“We were very saddened by this loss,” said Lois Pardoe. “Glad we had just had breakfast there the day before. The parking lot was full when we got there. I have always admired the artwork and various pictures and iron trivets on the walls. I was just looking at a picture of a cheerleader and other pics in a frame on the wall and have always admired the iron cat on the floor next to the rocking chair. And the China cabinet full of knick knacks at the register. The remodeled bathrooms — the scary dancing pirate at Halloween. The ladies are always very kind and efficient. We have enjoyed various meals there and they made great coffee. Hoping after the dust settles and hearts heal, that they will build back better.”
The fire at Reese’s was the second major fire in the last week in the Valley.
Two people were killed in a fire in Milltown early Sunday morning, according to the Bradford County Coroner’s office.
According to coroner James A. Bowen, one male and one female “were found inside the structure deceased upon extinguishing the fire.”
The fire started just after 4 a.m. on Sunday morning on Bensley Street in the Milltown area of Sayre.
The identities of the two individuals killed in the fire have not been released by the coroner’s office.
The Morning Times will have more on both fires as information becomes available.
