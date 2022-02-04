SAYRE — Guthrie officials took a few minutes out of their packed schedules on Thursday to celebrate a trailblazer for women.
Feb. 3 is the birthday of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States back in 1849. Guthrie officials stated that Blackwell attended medical school in Geneva, N.Y., after every male student in the school voted to allow her to attend.
Today, Guthrie has 128 female physicians — all of which play a vital role in Guthrie’s dedication to care and health, health system officials stated.
“At Guthrie, the Guthrie Women in Medicine group is active in celebrating and supporting the accomplishments of women physicians, bringing improvements to the workplace for the growing number of women physicians entering the field of medicine and encouraging young women to consider a career in medicine,” said Dr. Jean Miner, general surgeon and member of the Guthrie Women in Medicine group. “We’re proud of the work this group is doing to support women physicians throughout the region.”
“A diverse and inclusive group of physicians is part of what makes Guthrie a great place to receive care,” added Melissa Tourtellotte, senior director of physician recruitment, retention and provider services. “We appreciate the physicians who help us recruit more female doctors to Guthrie. They know that the Twin Tiers is a great place to live and raise a family.”
Miner noted that some studies and research have shown that female physicians may, on average, lead to better health outcomes for patients.
“You could say that perhaps ‘traditional’ roles play a role in that, since typically women are regarded to have more empathy for patients,” she said. “But there are a large number of factors to play into it. Either way, Guthrie wants to recruit and retain female physicians for the benefit for our patients.”
Tourtellotte added that some female physicians may see a smaller community like Sayre as a more attractive place to work than city hospital areas.
“There are definitely advantages to working here as opposed to the more urban areas,” she said. “Some female physicians value that small-town, tight-knit community. It feels like we’re closer and it’s valuable to have that feeling when you’re working in a hospital.”
Guthrie officials encouraged aspiring female physicians to seek tips and advice from any female doctor that they make work with — and especially to seize on shadowing opportunities when they arise to get a glimpse into the daily life of medicine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.