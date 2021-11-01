ATHENS — There will be only one person officially on the ballot for the Athens Area School District Region III school board seat, but there is a write-in candidate looking to get on the board.
Incumbent John Johnson, who is the current school board president, will face write-in challenger Michael Owen for the seat, which represents Smithfield, Ridgebury and Ulster residents.
The two candidates vying for the four-year term answered a questionnaire sent out by the Morning Times. Their complete answers are below:
Please share with us some background about yourself
Johnson: I have lived in the district my whole life and graduated from Athens in ‘91. Both of my sons have graduated from Athens. I am an Eagle Scout and am active in Scouting. I farm in the area. I have been on the Athens school board for about five years, four of them as president.
Owen: My name is Michael Owen, I am running as a write-in candidate for the Athens Area School District school board director of Region 3, which includes Smithfield, Ridgebury, and Ulster townships. I am a lifelong resident of Ridgebury Township. I graduated from Athens Area High School in 2001, and I graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in 2005. I currently live in Ridgebury with my wife and two kids; both kids attend the Athens Area School District. I’m employed by Lockheed Martin, where I’ve worked for over 16 years. I currently serve as the Senior Manager for the Enterprise Data Strategy, managing an organization of over 100 employees. I enjoy family time, hunting, land management, and attending my kids’ sports activities.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Johnson: To continue to improve the education of the youth of the district, while keeping the taxpayers money in mind.
Owen: I have decided to run as a write-in candidate for school board director for the Athens Area School District Region 3 because I’m concerned with the direction our country is heading. I fear school districts are starting to blindly follow political agendas without having our kids’ education and well-being as the top priority. We need a school board that will make decisions based on facts and data, not based on politics from Washington and Harrisburg. We need a school board that’s more concerned about our children’s education and less concerned with political theater. We need a school board that respects the parents’ right to choose, not one that blindly obeys commands from bureaucrats that couldn’t find Athens on a map. We need a school board that will stand up for the values of our small-town community, without caving to the pressure of politicians and lawyers.
What do you believe the role of a school board member should be?
Johnson: Set an example, lead by example. Remain level headed. Use all available information before making decisions. Transparency. Listen to all stakeholders.
Owen: A school board member must uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, while creating and managing school district strategic plans and policies that provide valuable educational and extracurricular experiences for our children. A school board member performs as a steward of our local community, being accountable for the interests of our children, parents and taxpayers. The ultimate goal of a school board member should be to enable our school district to develop outstanding young men and women who will contribute to society in a positive way, bettering our community, commonwealth and country.
What are the biggest issues facing the school district at this time?
Johnson: Schools have always had rules that we must follow. Unfortunately they have become more political recently, which makes a board member’s job more difficult. We can’t make everyone happy. Another issue is trying to minimize the effect that remote learning has had on our students. A big hurdle is trying to keep the students engaged and excited about learning. We also need to supply our staff and students with the resources they need for their social-emotional well being so they can succeed academically. And to do this with as little impact on the taxpayer as possible.
Owen: I believe the pandemic response is the biggest issue being faced by our school district at this time. We’ve definitely lived through unprecedented times over the past 20 months, and sadly I believe much of the angst has been exacerbated by unnecessary politics and sometimes intentional divisiveness at the federal, state and local levels. The school district has to walk a tight rope between federal mandates, state mandates, fear of liability, and varying parental expectations, all while still delivering a valuable education to our children. Our school district needs a school board that’s willing to stand strong in the face of adversity to address these issues; choosing ethics and morals over politics and fear.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Johnson: It is not easy being a school board member. We volunteer for this. The current board does this out of the goodness of our hearts, we want to make the future better for the youth. The current board is very involved in understanding what happens at the schools. We don’t always agree but we all have the goal of making the schools the best we can.
Owen: If I am elected to serve as a school director for the Athens Area School District I will maintain the following principles: 1. Data Driven: Decide policy based on facts and data, not emotion and politics; 2. Transparency: Provide transparency on decisions and the decision making process; 3. Parents over politicians: Trust parents, not politicians, to make decisions that are best for their children; 4. Local values: Make decisions based on our local priorities and driven by our small town values. For residents of Smithfield, Ridgebury, and Ulster townships, I would truly appreciate your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Since I am a write-in candidate, you will not see my name on the ballot, so please write or type Michael Owen in the write-in section of the ballot for the Athens Area School District Region 3 School Director.
