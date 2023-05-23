From sketches to tradition

SAYRE — For 40 years, Sayre art teacher and artist Dana Twigg has put a unique spin on high school memories.
What started as simple sketches to get to know his students and make them smile has since grown into a beloved annual tradition that Twigg draws for approximately a dozen schools across state lines.
Even in his own high school days, Twigg knew he wanted to draw. He had a passion for it his whole life — balancing it with his academic and athletic high school career. But even in those days, he had begun to be able to sell some of his cartoons and comics.
“I had very good teachers and a lot of support from my parents, which all allowed me to pursue this passion,” he said.
Twigg explained that, originally, he had aspirations of drawing and illustrating for Disney. He had joined a cartoonists guild and there received some of the best life advice he ever got.
“It’s feast or famine as an artist, so I got the suggestion to consider teaching while also pursuing art, and it’s the best thing I could’ve heard at that time,” he said.
Twigg went to receive his education degree and taught at Troy Area School District for three years before getting the opportunity to come back home and teach at Sayre. All the while, he continued to do freelance work as an artist.
But as he started his teaching career at Sayre, he began to sketch his students during humorous moments and give the drawings to them after class.
“It was nice just to make them smile — sometimes they’d laugh,” he said. “It was really just a way to get to know them better.”
This was in 1983. Students began to ask to be featured in Twigg’s sketches. They showed them to friends, who also then wanted to be the muse of Twigg’s cartoons.
“We just kept adding kids to the sketch, and eventually we had every kid in the class on it,” he said. “Then they asked for a printout so they could save it, so I just added “Class of 1983” to it, and we’ve been doing it for every senior class since then for the last 40 years.”
That same year, students from Athens Area School District heard about the project, and wanted their own class piece as well.
“Now I do it for kids I’ve never even met from 10 to 12 different districts in Geneva, Muncy, Dansville, Port Allegheny — it’s really cool,” he said. “It’s a really cool keepsake that just becomes more valuable, say, 20 years from now.”
Twigg explained that the group illustrations have evolved over the years — beginning with black-and-white hand-drawn sketches to today’s works being filled out with color that he draws on a tablet.
“My goal is to always try to make it better,” he said. “And a big part of that is making sure the students are involved. They personally submit forms to me with their interests and what they want their character to be doing, and I think it’s important that they are a part of that. Because then they have a hand in designing it and expressing themselves.”
Twigg noted that it typically takes approximately 20 minutes to draw each student in the illustration, which adds up to quite the time commitment in regards to an entire graduating class.
But Twigg waves off the amount of time it takes for him to draw the students — provided he has at least two weeks to complete it. Even after 40 years, he still has fun sketching the students and providing them with something special for them to take into their future.
“It’s something meaningful that they can look back on,” he said. “It’s just so awesome to be out in public and members of the community will come up to me talk about it. How they still have it after all these years, or how it’s hung up on their wall. Sometimes people will come up and ask if they have a new copy because theirs got damaged in a fire or something. I think at this point it’s a cool chunk of Sayre history.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.