Athens grad announced candidacy for Wysox judge

WYSOX — Averill Campbell, who has worked under Magisterial District Court Judge Fred Wheaton for the past four years, recently announced her candidacy to run for Wheaton’s office.
The following is her statement in full:
“It is with great pleasure that I, Averill Campbell, announce my candidacy for the position of Wysox Magisterial District Judge in District Court 42-3-04. Our district has been fortunate enough to have been served by the highly respected Judge Wheaton for twenty-three years, and with his announcement of retirement, I am eager to take on the responsibility and commitment of serving the community as your Magisterial District Judge. I humbly request your support as I embark on this new journey.
“My roots in Bradford County run deep. I proudly raised two daughters, Jade (Bolster) D’Alfonso, hairdresser extraordinaire and Country singer and Antoinette “Toni” Bolster, nurse and incredible individual. I am a graduate of Athens High School and hold a degree from Mansfield University in Computer Science.
“As a dedicated employee of Bradford County for nearly thirteen years, I have committed my career to serving the community and making a positive impact on the lives of those around me.I began my journey in the court system as an Administrative Assistant for Judge Wilcox in Troy, PA. After the loss of my youngest daughter from complications of Cystic Fibrosis, I moved to the Emergency Management Agency, working under Bob Barnes, before transitioning to a role in Human Resources. Subsequently, I was honored to receive a request from Judge Wheaton to join his office, where I have served faithfully for the past four years. I am always honing my skills to understand this Judicial role by working within it every day. I have made it my mission to obtain the position as Magisterial District Judge of Court 42-3-04 and serve it with the superior standard established by Judge Wheaton.
“I believe my experience working in the Court system and serving under Judge Wheaton has equipped me with the skills and compassion necessary to be a great candidate and Judge. In order to run for Magisterial Judge, I must give up my position with Judge Wheaton’s office. This decision is a difficult one, but I am willing to make it for this community. District Court 42-3-04 canvases a vast region that covers nineteen Municipalities and I am proud to call Rome, PA my home, where my family has lived for the last thirty plus years.
“I want to extend a heartfelt gratitude to my loving husband for his unwavering support and encouragement. This journey would not be possible without him by my side.”
