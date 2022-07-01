SAYRE — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital celebrated the first graduating class of its Emergency Medicine Residency Program on Thursday.
The program prepares emergency medicine physicians through rotations in the emergency department.
To commemorate this milestone, Guthrie welcomed guest speaker Jared Isaacman to the graduation.
Isaacman is the founder and CEO of the payment processing firm Shift4 Payments, a leading provider of integrated payment processing.
He is also an accomplished civilian pilot and commanded Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission to orbit space.
Isaacman is the brother of Guthrie’s System Chairman of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Marc Harris.
“I feel incredibly honored to be here,” Isaacman said. “This is where my brother has built his career in medicine. Normally I ask him for advice or thoughts on the subject so for him to ask me to come here and speak means a lot.”
“I’m incredibly passionate about human space flight,” he added. “We have so little understanding about our universe and there are very real medical implications to 100 percent of people on board and that brings the medical profession into one of the most interesting arenas for contributing to future human space flight.”
Isaacman shared the medical challenges during space travel.
“People do not feel well the moment they arrive in space,” he said. “The more time you are up there the more susceptible to any number of conditions that can develop and you are going to need medical professionals.”
“Finding your way through a residency program here at Guthrie might be a good step up to that journey,” he said. “Even just this recent class of NASA astronauts had at least one if not two physicians.”
“It is a field that will attract medical professionals for a long time,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.