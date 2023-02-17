TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners would like to announce the Bradford County EMS Comprehensive Study has been finalized and is available for public review.
In late 2021, the Bradford County Department of Public Safety and the Bradford County Emergency Medical Services Association engaged Fitch & Associates, LLC, (FITCH) to assess the County’s emergency medical services (EMS) resources and develop future options for a performing, sustainable EMS system. The comprehensive study of the current EMS system assesses whether current operations are in line with generally accepted standards and benchmarks of comparable EMS agencies based on “best practices” for local, community-based EMS systems.
To complete this assessment, Fitch & Associates collected data using multiple resources and methods to analyze historical call volume, organizational data, finances, and other information as provided by agencies serving Bradford County. Data counts were also provided by the Bradford County 911 Communications Center. Further, throughout the project there were various stages of involvement from Public Officials, County EMS Agencies, Fire Departments, Health Care Providers and other key stakeholders.
The issues identified within the report are not unique to Bradford County as EMS providers nationally grapple to address the common gaps within the system. Bradford County EMS agencies are stretched thin at best as career and volunteer providers leave the system and costs continue to rise. It is important for county and local officials as well as the public at large to recognize there is an immediate concern that many agencies may not be able to provide basic emergency response to their communities if the current trends continue.
Ultimately, the goal of this study is to provide Bradford County with an evaluation of its existing operations and to work closely with the County’s EMS partners, to ensure long-term success, viability, and sustainability of EMS operations. The final study includes a variety of options to improve the EMS system and provide the level of service that public expects during times of crisis. The Bradford County Department of Public Safety in coordination with the Bradford County EMS Association intend to provide a series of outreach materials and events to build consensus for implementation. Moving forward, the health and safety of Bradford County residents and visitors depends on EMS leadership to continue collaboration with various partners and take steps to secure a viable countywide EMS system.
For more information please visit the Bradford County Website or contact the Department of Public Safety.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.