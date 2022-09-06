WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly and Wolverine Athletics welcomed the community to celebrate the kickoff of the fall sports season with the first-ever Gameday Event on Saturday.
A portion of Broad Street was closed off as fans came to interact with the members of the Wolverines football, soccer, volleyball, cross country, cheer and swimming teams as they kicked off their seasons.
Additionally, Choice 102 was on hand to broadcast the event and conduct interviews with varsity coaches and athletes.
Many local businesses opened up for the event, which featured activities such as cornhole, face painting and autograph sessions with members of the football team, as well as a parade of athletes from the youth to varsity levels.
It was a full community effort, according to Waverly superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles.
“The local business community came out. The mayor and chief of police made sure they fully staffed it and took care of everybody,” Knolles said. “I’m just blessed to be able to be a superintendent in a place that has so much community support. It’s awesome.”
That support was on full display with a massive turnout.
“I think we had a couple thousand people there at one time,” Knolles said. “It was just blocks of kids and parents. It’s one of the great things about small-town America. You can get together, you feel safe, and you just share a couple hours with each other.”
The athletes felt that support, as well.
“It’s just so cool being out here with all the people coming to support,” senior football player Nate DeLill said. “It’s so much fun getting all the people together in the community. It’s great.”
Though the event was planned around the Waverly football team’s season opener — a 31-13 victory over Chester — on Saturday evening, it also provided a stage for the other fall athletes that don’t always see the spotlight.
“It’s a cool thing. It’s a cool opportunity to be around the community,” Waverly boys soccer coach Eric Ryck said. “Our athletics at Waverly are pretty awesome. We have a great community of coaches and students, and I think it’s a really cool thing to be able to engage the community and spotlight the hard work that the coaches and the athletes do all season.”
“It’s a great bonding time for all the teams and the Waverly community,” said Braeden Hills, a senior on the football team.
Saturday’s festivities also put Waverly on display for members of other communities, some from nearby and some from further away.
Memorial Stadium hosted Tioga for its season opener against Section IX Marlboro, and welcomed another Section IX school in Chester for the Wolverines’ first game.
The event also created a way to give back to the local community, with money going to UNICO, a Sayre-based organization that helps people with special needs.
“We didn’t charge at the gate. We had donation buckets there instead,” Knolles said. “All that money went to UNICO.”
After the success of the first Gameday event, Knolles said the community wants to keep it going for years to come.
“It was a great event, and we’re excited about replicating it,” he said.
