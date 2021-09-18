Tioga Central Superintendent Josh Roe requested and received the board of education’s permission to begin the initial stages of the district’s proposed Capital Project, which involves extensive repairs at the district’s buildings.
The elementary school is in need of a new roof system as the current one is beginning to fail.
“If you walk the halls and look at the ceiling, there are considerable leaks,” Roe said.
The roof also contains a layer of asbestos, that, needs to be abated.
Additional projects at the elementary school include improvements to electrical distribution and HVAC systems.
At the middle school, the steps at the historic entrance are in need of repair.
The boys’ locker room also needs a secondary egress, and the gym floor needs to be resurfaced.
“(The floor) has points that are two or three inches, that in high humidity, squish down,” Roe said.
Like the elementary school, the middle school is also in need of considerable asbestos abatement, which will be handled when the current ventilators in the building are removed and replaced.
The biggest project at the high school will also be removing and replacing a large portion of the roof, along with asbestos abatement.
The total project cost is estimated to be around $18.6 million, with $2.1 million going toward the elementary school, $5.24 million at the middle school and $8.41 million at the high school, along with $420,000 in repairs at the district’s bus garage.
The projected figure for the high school also includes upgrades to the sewage treatment system.
