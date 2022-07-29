ATHENS – The Athens Area School District Board of Education reviewed the health and safety plan for the 2022-2023 school year at their monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The board discussed COVID-19 precautions for the upcoming school year including the appropriate time for individuals to return to campus after testing positive for the virus.
Board member Christopher Jones suggested a time frame of five days before returning to school after testing positive for covid as recommended by the Center of Disease Control.
Jones compared the time frame to other places of work that use the five day period such as the Bradford County Courthouse and that the board should be mindful of the recommendation.
Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig Stage noted other schools that use the five day isolation period whether an individual is symptomatic or asymptomatic and require mask usage from days six to 10 upon returning to campus.
Board members Michael Owen and Cynthia Cooper suggested a lesser time frame of a 24 hour period for those testing positive for covid but are symptom free to return.
Additionally, proper mask usage and the recommended time to change into a new face covering after a certain number of hours was discussed.
The board voted to further look into the precautions and recommendations. Owen and Cooper voted no.
