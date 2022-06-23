Celebrating three decades of helping the homeless

ATHENS — My Brother’s Keeper recently celebrated 30 years of making sleeping bags for the homeless.
The Athens United Methodist church, Athens, Pa., provides work space and storage for the group ongoing. It was two of their congregation, Thelma Green and Alice Eastham, that began the work bees in 1992 after reading about Flo Wheatley of Hop Bottom, PA and how she made blankets for the homeless of NYC. Soon people noticed what she was doing and gave her scraps of fabric to make the patchwork quilts, hence the more common designation “Ugly Quilts.” There are now groups all over the U.S. and even internationally.
The bags have evolved over the years. They now include toiletries and clothing, and are carried by necktie handles.
There is no budget or regular income. All materials are generously donated locally and from afar. Gently used sheets, blankets, mattress pads, tablecloths, curtains…etc. all make their way into warmth for those without. We even had a family that brought us huge rolls of pool table felt we used as batting and three hotel chains give us their used bedding when they retire the old.
The group has also branched into making blankets for charities and shelters that have a constant shortage of bedding. Additionally the group makes blankets for children’s projects with some going all the way to Liberia.
Currently, nine shelters and missions in New York and Pennsylvania are regular recipients. Some get stockpiled for natural disasters. Recently a shipment made it to Ukraine’s hardest hit cities.
In addition to making a difference to those less fortunate, it has become a social gathering. If you walk around the room, as hands are busy, you will hear much laughter, recipe exchanges, condolences, congratulations or advice — but especially laughter.
The beauty of the work is that there are no quotas, no attendance requirements, no one telling anyone what to do. Participants seem to gravitate to a job they like and stick with it. Snowbirds disappear for the Winter and return in the Spring, Penn York opportunities sends clients, men as well as women show up plus the occasional teen as school vacation permits. Home Ec. classes have made them as well as a Girl Scout troop. Court ordered community service is worked off with one participant staying longer because he was welcomed and had a good time. Travel, illness, appointments may interrupt, but it is a dedicated group that keeps showing up weekly. One woman volunteers in memory of her mother who was a long time member into her 90s. People have come and gone over 30 years ,but each volunteer feels it was time well spent.
To date 5,528 sleeping bags have been completed along with 1,542 blankets , plus hundreds of kids quilts.
Those that can’t attend Tuesday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to noon piece fabric at home or knit/crochet hats, scarves, and mittens included in each bag. Items tucked inside each bedroll help to make life on the street more pleasant. With COVID-19 we also made hundreds of masks that were included in each bag and were given in bulk to homeless shelters.
Anyone looking for a volunteer opportunity is welcome. The only basic skill needed is tying a knot.
Many thanks to all who have donated and volunteered over the years and to the Athens United Methodist Church for giving the Ugly Quilts a “home” so others may have the comfort of a warm bed.
Anyone interested in working or donating, call Pam at 570-423-1712 or Gloria at 570-888-0885, or the church office 570-888-2241.
