CHEMUNG — In an audit report recently released by New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office, the Town of Chemung could have incurred approximately $23,000 in additional costs in a highway services agreement with the Town of Ashland after the former did not always use timecard information to track costs.
According to the auditors, the towns have an intermunicipal consolidation agreement in which Chemung provides the labor for Ashland’s highway services in exchange for a monthly fee. Both towns separately store, procure and maintain their own highway equipment, materials and supplies.
Auditors stated in the report that Chemung officials “did not adequately monitor the agreement’s highway service labor costs” nor “establish procedures to evaluate labor costs by town.”
Specifically, auditors explained that:
- Timecard information was not used to monitor labor costs for services provided to Ashland.
- Highway employees’ timecards did not always identify their work location needed to allocate costs.
“As a result, labor costs were not equitable, and Chemung could have incurred approximately $23,000 in additional costs to provide services to Ashland,” the report said. “Had Chemung officials monitored costs associated with the agreement, Chemung may have avoided incurring additional labor costs.”
To correct the issues, auditors issued the following recommendations to Chemung:
- Track labor hours worked for each town to determine Ashland’s cost of services.
- Evaluate and analyze services being rendered on a quarterly basis.
- Annually document the evaluation of the agreement’s effectiveness.
In a written response to state auditors, Chemung Town Supervisor George Richter noted that the figure of $23,000 was merely an estimate, and it’s possible that Chemung is actually “cash positive” in the agreement.
“The report indicates that the Town of Chemung may be losing money via this agreement, because we could be expending more labor hours than we are being compensated for,” Richter said. “This determination was developed by the examiners by using a statistical analysis formula.
“After my review of these findings, I could agree that these findings are accurate,” he continued. “However, due to the fact the percentage of labor hours expended in Ashland is merely an estimate that could be over-stated by several percentage points, it is also likely that Chemung is in fact cash positive in this agreement.”
Auditors said while most of the timecards during the audit period of 18 months indicated in which municipality work was done, approximately 9 percent, or 1,450 work hours, did not specify a location. As a result, auditors argued that the total amount of $196,248 Ashland paid to Chemung may not have been enough due to not knowing where the 1,450 work hours were devoted to. Auditors noted that Ashland had already underpaid Chemung a total of $2,990 for the hours that were known, which they averaged out over the course of the unallocated hours to reach the figure of $23,000.
However, Richter argued that he used a different calculation the measure the financial viability of the agreement — the addition of one-full time worker and a $16,000 highway superintendent raise that were the result of agreement with Ashland.
Using those factors instead, Richter said the payroll additions led to a total of $211,000 in added cost to the town over 2021 and 2022. However, Ashland paid Chemung $251,000 over that same time period, leading a net benefit to Chemung of $40,000.
Nevertheless, Richter noted that town would increase its efforts to closely monitor the labor hours and corrective action would be taken.
“The Town of Chemung’s available time records support that the Town expended a minimum of $2,990 in extra labor costs in Ashland,” auditors stated in response to Richter’s statement. “Officials did not maintain sufficient records to determine actual labor costs. It is in the residents’ best interest for officials to determine whether the agreement is equitable: officials should establish procedures to evaluate and monitor the labor costs.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.