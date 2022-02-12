ATHENS — A recent compliance audit conducted by Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Timothy DeFoor found that the Fireman’s Relief Association of Athens fell short in five instances during the period of Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020.
State auditors alleged that two of the failures stemmed from the association’s noncompliance with the findings of a prior audit: failure to maintain a complete and accurate equipment roster, and failure to maintain a complete and accurate membership roster.
The other three failures are for providing an unsecured loan, having inadequate relief association bylaws, and failure to maintain a Pennsylvania sales tax exemption number.
The unsecured loan consisted of $40,000 provided to the Athens Borough Fire Department in May of 2020. According to Section 7416©(3) of the VFRA Act, loans must be “secured by assets of the company having capital value equal to at least 150 percent of the amount of the obligation at the time it is made.”
The report states that “relief association officials indicated that it was an oversight when they made the agreement.”
Due to the seriousness of this finding, state aid may be withheld from the relief association “until the finding recommendation is complied with.”
Furthermore, the association’s failure to maintain a sales tax exemption number may result in the association having to pay Pennsylvania sales tax. While the association did have a tax exemption number, it is no longer valid as it expired in 2004.
The report noted that association officials did not give a reason for the lapse in tax exemption status, but that “association management agreed with the finding as presented at the audit exit conference and indicated they will take action to comply with the recommendation.”
For the other three failures, relief association officials also named “a lack of oversight” as the cause. With two of the issues being unresolved after a prior audit, the report noted that the state is “concerned by the relief association’s failure to correct (these) previously reported audit finding(s).”
However, relief association officials pushed back on Friday, with association president Mike Polzella providing documentation to the Morning Times of his exit interview with state auditors stating that there were no findings at all.
In fact, contrary to the auditor’s report that the association did not maintain an equipment roster, the exit interview documentation specifically states that the association did comply with that requirement.
Additionally, the exit interview makes no mention of a membership roster violation, so it came as a shock to Polzella that it was a finding on the report.
“We had no idea that the membership list was even an issue,” he said. “We have a list.”
Polzella acknowledged that the membership roster does not include all of the details required, such as dates of birth, but the association was in the process of correcting it.
In relation to the unsecured loan, Polzella and Athens Borough Fire President Pat Cotton explained that the loan was used for the purchase of a truck.
“Basically, we missed the line that places the association as the lienholder of the loan,” Polzella explained. “Since we purchased the truck, we have the title. So once we send a copy of the title to PennDOT, we’re in the clear, and we mailed that out just before Christmas. If they haven’t gotten it yet, I’m not really sure what we can do there.”
Polzella also provided the Times with a copy of the email from state auditors confirming those instructions. The email notes, “A finding with a potential withhold of state aid will be added until we receive the title showing the (fire association) as the lienholder.”
As for the findings regarding the tax exemption and bylaw amendments, Polzella said the association was in the process of fixing them, but added that they were told that the tax exemption status for that type of organization does not expire.
Regardless, the exit interview provided by Polzella shows that those two violations were only “observations” — not findings.
“Basically, observations are a step below findings,” he said. “With findings, that’s what they get you for. Those are the actual weaknesses that will hurt you. With observations, you have the chance to fix those, and if you don’t, then they become findings.
“When I got this exit interview back and saw there were no findings, I was proud of that,” Polzella continued. “So when this report came out, I was just floored. It’s frustrating. The number of volunteer firefighters everywhere is falling, and when this stuff happens it just discourages people from signing up. It makes it look like we don’t know what we’re doing.”
The Morning Times will have more on this story as it develops.
