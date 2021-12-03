CMA thanks local officers

Members of local law enforcement were presented with fruit baskets from CMA members on Thursday.

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Members of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, Sons of Thunder Chapter #1338, gifted fruit baskets to local law enforcement agencies on Thursday afternoon.

Chapter President Dan Earl led a prayer and expressed his appreciation to the officers who gathered at the Athens Township building for the presentation.

Baskets were given to Waverly Police Department, Sayre Borough Police Department, Athens Township Police Department, Athens Borough Police Department and Bradford County Sherriffs.

The Country Shop in Waverly donated items for the baskets and Walmart provided gift cards. Tops also made donations for the baskets.

CMA has over 200,000 members worldwide, and has provided aid and ministry in over 100 countries.

