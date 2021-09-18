WAVERLY — On Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches will once again host a chicken barbecue and vintage goods sale at the Helping Hands Furniture Warehouse, 515 Chemung St., Waverly.
The annual event was started in 2015, but was unable to be held last year due to the pandemic.
According to warehouse coordinator Bob Ward, the chicken will once again be cooked by the Rollin' Dead motorcycle club. Dinners will be available, as well as chicken halves by themselves.
The items to be sold were all donated, and Bridge president Kim Paul stressed the fact that the donors gave their permission for the items to be sold rather than given away.
"People donate furniture to us all the time and we give that away free to clients," said Paul. "What we found is we started getting some really nicer items that aren't things that our clients are normally looking for."
She explained that when people are in need they are usually searching for more functional items, like a bed or a kitchen table. So when an item comes in that is vintage, or decorative, they ask the donor if it would be alright to sell it rather than give it away.
"Then the money from the proceeds will benefit our clients through our other ministries, not necessarily through the furniture ministry," Paul said.
She went on to say that the barbecue and vintage sale usually raise around $5,000. While the event couldn't be held last year, Paul said that money was still raised from items being sold on Facebook.
"Of course we didn't have the barbecue," said Paul, "people kinda look forward to that."
Ward believes that with the absence of the event last year, people are excited to see it return.
"It means a little more that we're getting back to normal," Ward said. "We have to follow the guidelines, whatever they are, but it gets us back to being normal human beings."
