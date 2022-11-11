CHEMUNG — A public hearing for the adoption of the 2023 final budget was held by the Chemung Town Board on Wednesday evening.
Town Supervisor George Richter shared with the public that a minor change was made to the preliminary budget. This included adding CHIPS reimbursement to the unexpended balance of the highway department as Chemung is receiving more than originally anticipated. About $22,000 was added, reducing the tax rate to $2.73262 per thousand.
The council adopted the final budget for 2023 after there were no further comments from the public.
Highlights of the budget include grand totals for the general, highway, special districts, light, and fire funds of $2,595,182 in provisions and appropriations, $1,590,652 in less estimated revenues, $317,000 in less unexpended balance, and $687,530 in the amount to be raised by tax.
Additionally, the board accepted the resignation of board member Joe Donovan, Sr.
Donovan will serve as the Chemung County District 6 Legislator following longtime Legislator Brian Hyland’s death in October.
“Hopefully I can do what Brian did,” Donovan said. “Everybody has been welcoming with open arms and it’s been good so far. We’ll give it a shot.”
Richter shared words of encouragement with Donovan, who has served the Town of Chemung for the last six years.
“Joe, you’ve been a contributor here and we appreciate that,” Richter said. “Maybe the grass is greener on the other side and you’re going to find that out in the next months and years. But, we appreciate all you contributed here and we wish you all the best with your next venture.”
