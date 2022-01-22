Wolf issues new mandate for masks in schools
During a news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania students and teachers will be required to wear masks while inside school buildings.
The mandate will take effect on Sept. 7, after many schools will have already been back for more than a week.
Masks will only be required indoors, and not for outdoor activities.
Less than a month ago, Wolf said he would not issue another mask mandate, but reversed course after COVID cases and hospitalizations began to rise as the Delta Variant spreads.
“My office has received an outpouring of messages from parents asking the administration to protect all children by requiring masks in schools,” Gov. Wolf said in a press release issued by his office. “The science is clear. The Delta variant is highly transmissible and dangerous to the unvaccinated, many of whom are children too young to receive the vaccine. Requiring masks in schools will keep our students safer and in the classroom, where we all want them to be.”
S-VE parents speaks up against masks
SPENCER — Several community members spoke up during the public comment section of the Spencer-Van Etten board of education meeting last week, with a majority of the speakers voicing their opposition to face coverings in school.
Jason Vanderpool was the first to share his thoughts about masks, and he recapped the discussions of a previous board meeting for context.
“What we went over was we read the instructions of the masks that the kids wear, and we all know that they do not protect for virus,” Vanderpool said. “What they are for is bodily fluids ... that’s all that is is a blood borne barrier, it’s not a viral barrier.”
COVID-19 updates put out by the Chemung County Health Department in February and March suggest that being a barrier for bodily fluids is what makes masks them effective against the spread of COVID-19, since they prevent respiratory droplets going from person to person.
Vanderpool went on to share his belief that face coverings are not worth the “trauma” they inflict on children.
“We’ve heard kids come in and say how traumatized they were by wearing a mask and what it did to them,” said Vanderpool. “To us, it’s more important that even if one kid is traumatically scarred that much that we have to stand up; that we have to look at the numbers and see that our kids aren’t in danger, that we should not be living in fear ... We should allow them to express themselves in an environment of hope and light instead of a darkness and terror because they fear they’re gonna get sick.”
Vanderpool asked the board to “side with the kids” when determining policy, and to not require face coverings in school even if mandated to do so.
“I just hope that you guys think about the kids and look at the numbers and come up with a decision that’s gonna best support them throughout the rest of their life, in their path from child to adulthood without trauma,” Vanderpool said.
Animal Care Sanctuary steps up during hurricane
MILAN — The Animal Care Sanctuary rescued eight dogs that were evacuated from Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida as part of a partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation.
On Sept. 1, at around midnight the eight rescued dogs completed a long journey that included being both driven and flown across the country. Over 10 shelters across the country helped evacuate animals ahead of Hurricane Ida.
“We are so grateful to everyone who has been part of this collaborative effort, from our partners on the ground in Louisiana to those helping here in Pennsylvania, taking these pets into their shelters so they can be adopted,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.
ACS Executive Director Terri McKendry spoke about the process of receiving the animals from Louisiana. The dogs had to be driven to an airplane in Virginia and then were delayed several hours because of the inclement weather.
“This relationship with BISSELL has allowed us to find more partners from all across the country to help bring dogs in and has upped our adoption numbers,” McKendry said. “Last Saturday we had 42 dogs adopted in one day which is a record for us and many of them came from these transports.”
Waverly man charged with felony sexual abuse of child
WAVERLY — The Waverly Police Department announced Friday that it had recently arrested a Waverly man for felony sexual abuse in the first degree.
Christopher Henson, 34, was arrested following an investigation by the Waverly Police Department and Tioga County Child Protective Services.
Waverly police and CPS started investigating allegations of Henson “subjecting a 9-year-old female child into sexual contact on two separate occasions back in April and May of 2021 at a home in the Village of Waverly.”
Henson was already a registered sex offender, according to police.
Knolles wins GVCC Businessperson of the Year Award
SAYRE — The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce presented its 2020 Businessperson of the Year Award to Waverly Central School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles at its 25th annual banquet on Wednesday night.
“It’s really special,” said Knolles, who noted that the award is reflective of the entire Waverly community and not just him. “I was able to take Parvin Mensch (to the banquet), who is the president of the school board, because I look at it as more of a school award than a personal award.”
“We’re honored, myself and the Waverly School District, and also the Village of Waverly,” he added. “We’ve worked hard together between the Waverly Business Association, the village and the school district to really try to make some things happen.”
Knolles took pride in several projects that contributed to winning the award.
“The work-based program, where we have kids out in the community working in small businesses, I think is a big piece,” he said. “We worked hard on the economic development front as far as the members of the school district working with local business leaders.”
Guthrie: 97 percent of employees compliant with vaccine requirement
SAYRE — Last month, the Guthrie Clinic announced that “in the best interest of patient and staff safety,” employees across the system, except for those with approved exemptions, would be required to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, September 27.
Guthrie announced in a press release Monday that nearly 97 percent of its staff and 100 percent of all Guthrie physicians, are compliant with that requirement.
“Vaccination is the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death. By putting this requirement in place, we took an important step to ensure patient safety and protect our colleagues on the front lines of care,” Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Edmund Sabanegh said.
For those Guthrie employees who did not meet the vaccine requirement deadline, a week-long suspension began Monday, according to the press release.
During the suspension period, employees who are non-compliant will not be scheduled to work and will have an extra week to receive their first dose or file for an approved exemption. Employees not on the job due to FMLA or quarantine must be compliant with vaccination before returning to work.
“Guthrie reminds patients that it remains ready to provide safe, high-quality care to the communities it serves. Since the vaccine requirement was announced, Guthrie has onboarded 150 new employees, with another 67 slated to onboard in the coming weeks. The COVID-19 vaccine requirement is a condition of employment for all new Guthrie hires,” Guthrie officials said in the press release.
Trustees begin discussions on potential marijuana sales
WAVERLY — Village trustees welcomed a relatively large crowd to its workshop meeting this week as they officially started discussions on whether or not to allow businesses that sell recreational marijuana to set up shop in Waverly.
Officials also hosted Tioga County Planning Director Elaine Jardine, who held an informational presentation on what options the village has in terms of controlling the sale of the drug within municipal limits.
“I’m strictly here to give you information,” she said. “The county has no say in what the municipalities do when it comes to allowing the sale of marijuana or opting out. I’m not here to sway you one way or another.”
The village has until Dec. 31 to make a determination to allow dispensaries and/or “cannabis cafes.”
