SAYRE -- February is American Heart Month and Guthrie is ending the month by celebrating recent recognition for its efforts to provide a workplace.
culture of health. Guthrie received Silver level recognition in the American Heart Association’s Workplace Health Achievement Index for 2021.
The American Heart Association has defined best practices for employers to use to build a culture of health for their employees in the workplace. The Association’s Workplace Health Achievement Index measures the extent to which the company has implemented those workplace health best practices. Silver level recognition makes Guthrie the top performing AHA Workplace Health Achievement award winner in the area. In 2020, Guthrie achieved Bronze level recognition.
Studies show that worksites with a culture of health with comprehensive, evidence-based policies and programs, and senior leadership support are more likely to have engaged employees and a healthier, more productive workforce. Guthrie has initiated several policies and practices that have helped its employees reach this status.
Some of those initiatives include:
Tobacco free campuses and smoking cessation programs.
Monthly wellness events aimed at improving physical, mental, social and financial well-being
Healthy food options in the cafeteria and access to the Guthrie Community Garden
Events led by senior leaders that promote health and wellness
Annual Food Farm and Family Fest
Onsite, no-cost employee gym
Mapped walking routes.
“Providing these resources related to health and wellness is important as Guthrie strives to be an employer of choice in the region,” said Guthrie’s President and CEO, Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, “Our employees are putting in long hours to help care for patients and Guthrie is committed to continuing to provide the support they need to be able to care for not only our communities, but themselves.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.