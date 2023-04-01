ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A resident expressed concerns with the safety of the members of the Public Works Department at the Athens Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Wednesday.
Resident David Chandler asked the council how they view the importance of the safety of their employees in the Athens Township Public Works Department.
“To my knowledge we have a handbook that we would look to and we always ask for input from the union,” Athens Township Chairwoman Tressa Heffron said. “Belinda (Agent/Representative for Teamsters Union) has a pretty good view on things and it seems to me as though everything that we’ve done in the past has gone through her to be able to make sure that anything that needs to be rectified is.”
The resident responded to Heffron stating that certain situations were unable to be rectified and asked how people from the public works department can bring situations to the attention of the board.
“I would expect that you would address the board and that would be in a personnel meeting,” Heffron said. “So that would be something you or a public works member wanted to address the board as a public works member and that would be a personnel issue and it would happen during our executive session. You would alert our secretary then just let her know that as a public works employee you would like to speak to the board and then she would let us know that you would be here to speak in the executive session.”
“If you’re no longer a public works employee and have safety concerns for those people, would that come up in this meeting?,” Chandler asked.
“Even if you are a former employee I would still see that it is a personnel issue,” Heffron responded.
Solicitor John Thompson added that there will be an opportunity to address the board relative to the issues that their representative presented.
“I anticipate that, and I don’t want to speak for the board, but I think we are going to be scheduling something specifically so that employees will have an opportunity with their representatives to communicate with the board and express those concerns,” Thompson said. “I anticipate within the next week or so.”
The resident expressed unsafe working conditions for the public works members including backhoe sizes and tires.
The Athens Township Public Works department maintains and repairs approximately 75 miles of township roads. This includes paving, patching, grading gravel roads, mowing roadsides, plowing, cindering, bridge work, equipment repair, dust control, road signage, ditch and berm maintenance, road drainage, emergency work and vehicle maintenance, according to the Athens Township website.
Another resident followed up this discussion with asking the council if they have considered contracting out the roadwork in Athens Township.
“We have and we have also looked at a few other options and things that we can do within our municipality and working with other municipalities that the state will be able to allow with some funding,” Heffron said. “We are currently are still in the process of discussing not only contracting out but looking for other opportunities that we may have to be able to allow our public works department to grow in a way that’s going to be safe not only for them but for our community, so we are definitely looking at that.”
Following executive session, the board of supervisors approved John Thompson to correspond with the union to set up a grievance meeting.
