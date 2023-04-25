Reset, renew, re-imagine

Tioga County Public Health held an Open House to introduce the community to its new leadership team and give demonstrations on the various aspects of public health with which the organization deals. The event included lots of information, a tour of their dental van, free gifts, refreshments and raffles for attendees. Pictured is Laura Bennett, Health Educator, exhibiting the importance of proper child car seat use.

 Photo provided

