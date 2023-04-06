Simple assault
The following individuals are facing simple assault charges following their alleged involvements in separate incidents in the Valley.
According to Athens Borough Police,
- Calvin M. Preiser, 19, was charged with simple assault and harassment after allegedly assaulting a woman while on methamphetamine.
Preiser was jailed in lieu of $50,000 and is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 11.
According to Sayre Borough Police,
- Mary A. Savery, 51, was charged after allegedly pepper spraying an individual on March 16.
Savery is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 9.
Retail theft
The following individuals are facing retail theft and stolen property charges following their alleged involvement in the same incident that occurred on March 11.
According to Athens Township Police,
- John P. Bodine, 40, was charged after allegedly stealing $614.59 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Athens Township over the span of three months.
- Rita E. Madigan, 58, was charged for her alleged involvement in the theft with Bodine.
Madigan is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 25. No court information was available on Bodine.
Driving Under the Influence
The following individuals are facing DUI-related charges following their alleged involvement in separate incidents in the Valley.
According to Athens Township Police,
- Steven E. Dowd, 36, was charged with driving under the influence with a BAC of .16 percent or higher, driving under the influence, public drunkenness, and disregard for traffic lane following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at Walmart in Athens Township.
Dowd is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 28.
According to Athens Borough Police,
- Samuel M. Marlin, 42, was charged with driving under the influence with a BAC of .16 percent or higher following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at Johnson Farm in Athens.
Marlin is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 28.
Receiving stolen property
A Sayre man is facing a number of charges for his alleged involvement in two separate incidents on March 21 in Sayre and March 23 in Athens Township.
According to police, Gregory Marshall Vincent, 30, was charged with misdemeanors of theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and loitering and prowling at nighttime for his alleged involvement in the first incident; and a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property and several summary traffic offenses in the second incident.
Police explained that Vincent allegedly stole a license plate from a motorcycle in Sayre on March 21. On March 23, he was allegedly using the utilities of an Elmira Street business without paying for them.
Vincent is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 25.
