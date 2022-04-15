Treats for the troops

ATHENS — Numerous local girl scouts teamed up at the Harlan Rowe Middle School in Athens on Wednesday to box up 640 packs of cookies for troops currently serving in the military.
“This is the 20th years that Six Pines Service Unit has been taking doantions for girl scout cookies to send to our local soldiers overseas,” said troop leader Karen Brennan. “The soldiers love receiving them as it reminds them of home.”
Brandi Welch, who serves on the U.S. Air Force, will take the cookies with her to her next base assignment in Guam.
“It’s a taste of home, for sure,” she said. “There’s not a lot out there, so being able to bring cookies from home is great.”
“We need to keep the soldiers in our thoughts and prayers as they are in other countries far away from their families,” Brennan added. “They help others in countries in many different ways.”
Brennan explained that COVID-19 has made the cookie drive for soldiers more difficult as the scouts have faced barriers such as logistical problems and shipping delays for ingredients. But they continued to push through and still are able to send hundreds of cookies overseas, and even some hygiene products.
Brennan also thanked the Sayre American Legion, Athens American Legion, Sayre VFW, Ukrainian-Catholic War Veterans, Chemite, Inc., and several other local businesses and individuals for their assistance and donations to help with the cost of shipping.
