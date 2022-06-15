CHENANGO — A Sayre man was among six arrested in the Town of Chenango on illegal weapons charges.
Specifically, Jeffrey A. Everetts, 39, of Sayre was charged with four counts of class D felonies of possession of a weapon in the third degree.
Everetts was arrested along with Nephrem W. Holt, 32 of Albany, who faces similar weapons charges. The pair were arrested following a traffic stop on Upper Front Street after troopers observed vehicle and traffic violations.
Police noted that the men were found to be in possession of several illegal guns and magazines not compliant with the SAFE Act. Police added that troopers also discovered metal knuckles and illegal narcotics.
Later on, another traffic stop was made on four men at the same location. Troopers found them to be in possession of illegal weapons and magazines as well.
Those men were charged as follows:
Robert J. Applegate II, age 56 of Kinzers, Pa., charged with three counts of the class D felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.
Robert J. Applegate III, age 31 of Lancaster, Pa., charged with three counts of the class D felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.
Glen W. Applegate, age 28 of Kinzers, Pa., charged with three counts of the class D felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.
Trevor D. Sweigart, age 29 of Lititz, Pa., charged with four counts of the class D felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.
Photos provided by New York State Police show the illegal weapons as well as vests belong to the La Familia and Infamous Ryders motorcycle clubs.
All six men were processed at State Police in Binghamton, then arraigned at Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing, and remanded to the Broome County Jail without bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.