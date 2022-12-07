SOUTH WAVERLY — As it has for at least the last decade, the South Waverly Borough tax rate will remain at 11.5 mills after the borough council unanimously approved next year’s budget on Monday.
The total amount of the spending plan, which is broken up into three funds, is $1,074,990.
The three funds are broken down as follows:
General fund — $631,515
Sewer fund — $403,010
Liquid fuels fund — $40,465.
By remaining at 11.5 mills, the local tax revenue is expected to be $421,000 — the same as this year’s allocation. A mill represents 1/1000 of a dollar per a property’s assessed value.
The borough’s payment to the Sayre Police Department for law enforcement coverage remains static at $88,000, as does the public works line item at $142,400.
Quickly following the budget’s approval, council members amended the spending plan to allocate approximately $4,500 from its equipment repairs line item to the recycling program after representatives from the recycling company explained that fuel costs and recycling fees have risen exponentially over the past several months.
Since the borough recently purchased a new municipal truck that carries a warranty, the council surmised that it could use the monies from repairs line item to offset the recycling cost increase.
