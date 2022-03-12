TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioners Doug McLinko and Daryl Miller lambasted national officials on Thursday over the topic of American-produced energy and how Bradford County, itself, could play a vital role against the energy produced by Russia.

“We, of course, fully support natural gas development right here in Bradford County and, to that extent, America,” Miller said. “Producing more energy here would make ourselves and European countries less dependent on energy from unfriendly countries like Russia.”

It is no secret that the Russia-Ukraine war has had a hand in skyrocketing fuel prices at the pump, which Miller noted is reminiscent of the gas crisis of the 1970s.

“We haven’t learned,” he said. “It’s beyond my comprehension why we continuously rely on foreign energy sources.”

McLinko went so far as to label the Russian government as “thugs” for their tactics against Ukraine, and also blasted the “nonsense from both parties” here in the United States.

“Rail, rail, rail, and pipelines, pipelines, pipelines,” he said. “We can talk about permits and leases and all those things, but if you can’t ship it, it’s for nothing.”

McLinko cited the New Fortress Energy construction project in Wyalusing that has been on pause with the new presidential administration as an example of how the current national energy policy is “killing workers.”

The $800 million project was previously expected to be operational in 2022, and would have liquified Marcellus Shale natural gas to be shipped by truck and rail to overseas markets.

“What a shame,” McLinko said. “Natural gas in America is a defensive mechanism and an offensive weapon. We have a weapon right under our feet. We need pipelines, and we need rail. Open it back up.”

