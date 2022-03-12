Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioners Doug McLinko and Daryl Miller lambasted national officials on Thursday over the topic of American-produced energy and how Bradford County, itself, could play a vital role against the energy produced by Russia.
“We, of course, fully support natural gas development right here in Bradford County and, to that extent, America,” Miller said. “Producing more energy here would make ourselves and European countries less dependent on energy from unfriendly countries like Russia.”
It is no secret that the Russia-Ukraine war has had a hand in skyrocketing fuel prices at the pump, which Miller noted is reminiscent of the gas crisis of the 1970s.
“We haven’t learned,” he said. “It’s beyond my comprehension why we continuously rely on foreign energy sources.”
McLinko went so far as to label the Russian government as “thugs” for their tactics against Ukraine, and also blasted the “nonsense from both parties” here in the United States.
“Rail, rail, rail, and pipelines, pipelines, pipelines,” he said. “We can talk about permits and leases and all those things, but if you can’t ship it, it’s for nothing.”
McLinko cited the New Fortress Energy construction project in Wyalusing that has been on pause with the new presidential administration as an example of how the current national energy policy is “killing workers.”
The $800 million project was previously expected to be operational in 2022, and would have liquified Marcellus Shale natural gas to be shipped by truck and rail to overseas markets.
“What a shame,” McLinko said. “Natural gas in America is a defensive mechanism and an offensive weapon. We have a weapon right under our feet. We need pipelines, and we need rail. Open it back up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.