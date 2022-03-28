SAYRE, PA — Sayre Public Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries nationwide for the American Library Association’s (ALA) American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries opportunity, an emergency relief program to assist libraries that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.
With funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Sayre Public Library will use funds to anchor itself in the community as a strong humanities institution. The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant that will help the library deliver excellent programs and services related to culture, history, literature, and other humanities subjects.
More than 370 libraries applied for the grant, according to ALA.
“We are thrilled to be able to build upon the work of our Community Conversation series that was funded through an ALA Libraries Transforming Communities grant in 2021,” says Heather Manchester, Sayre Public Library director. “Using the base of knowledge obtained through these conversations, we were able to devise programs to engage the community and address areas of concern. We look forward to utilizing the humanities to further these conversations and continue our efforts toward making our community an inclusive and welcoming place.”
Sayre Public Library will use the grant funds for three humanities-based initiatives. The first program, Many Voices, will be a book group for adults to explore and read diverse children’s and young adult literature. Parents, caregivers, teachers, librarians, and community members in general will be invited to read and discuss titles written by and featuring those from marginalized populations, and then share them with the children and teens in their lives. The second program, Windows into History, will center on varied perspectives on U.S. historical events, and incorporate displays, speakers, and a shared community read.
With the remaining funds, Sayre Public Library will be developing a project called “Building Community Through Stories.” This project will utilize volunteers to capture the stories of community members which will then be shared on the library website and YouTube channel, with the goal of celebrating both the richness of diversity of experience, as well as the commonalities that we share as humans. To learn more about Sayre Public Library’s plans for the grant, please follow our Facebook page at Sayre Public Library-PA and check our website at www.sayrepl.org for periodic updates.
“Libraries have faced significant hardships throughout the pandemic —from budget cuts to staff furloughs to building closures — especially in our communities of the greatest need,” said ALA President Patty Wong. “This crucial support from NEH will enable our beloved institutions, and the dedicated people who run them, to rebuild and emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”
American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
