If you are at least 17, and a registered voter in Tioga County, the Board of Elections needs your help to staff poll sites during the important upcoming elections. Sign up today for training to become an Election Inspector.
Election Inspectors will be trained to set up a poll site, operate election equipment, and assist voters, so that the voting process is carried out in a smooth and efficient manner.
Inspectors receive a base pay of $230 for election day and $40 for attending training. The 2023 Primary Election is June 27, and the General Election is Nov. 7. For those especially interested in serving for the 2024 Presidential Elections, 2023 is a great time to get some experience.
Training classes for new inspectors will be held:
Monday, April 17, 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19, 10 to 1:30 p.m.
To sign up to for one of these trainings, contact the Tioga County Board of Elections by April 14 at 607-687-8261 or VoteTioga@co.tioga.ny.us. These trainings are intended for new inspectors. Those who trained last summer are certified thru July and will be notified of summer training classes by mail.
If you wish to sign up but are unable to attend these dates, contact us with your interest and we will notify you of future trainings.
Please consider this important contribution to the preservation of representative government in our community.
