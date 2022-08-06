ATHENS — For 21 years, the Senior Expo hosted by state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) has been the bridge to bring local seniors and resources together.
On Friday at the Lynch-Bustin Elementary School, that tradition continued as hundreds of residents in their golden years flocked to the expo to meet with Pickett and dozens of exhibitors that packed the gymnasium.
“I think the event has been as well-received as ever,” said Pickett amidst an active crowd. “People look forward to it every year. The exhibitors are always anxious to sign up as well, because they’re confident that they can help people and they know there will be lots of people here that they can help.”
One of those organizations was the United Way of Bradford County, which was on hand to connect seniors to any of the nonprofit organizations that they represent.
“There are many seniors in our area who need help with rent or utilities or food, and we can help them with those types of things,” said Executive Director Joan Smith-Reese. “One of the things we’re really trying to talk to people about today is the 211 hotline, which anyone can call and get assistance with rent or food or utilities.”
Other entities on hand represented industries such as health care, real estate, insurance, assisted living, EMS, finances and more.
Pickett noted that the event has bounced back strong since the peak of the pandemic, and that it’s remained as popular since the event first started 21 years ago.
“I think the health care side has become more important, and the people here today are certainly more aware of what they need to do as we all are,” she said.
Pickett added that the proximity to Route 220 along with air conditioning are two key factors for the annual summer success of the expo.
“Every year, a new group of people turn 55,” she said. “So they can see for themselves what the expo is all about and learn about what resources are available to them. Of course, I’m also very appreciative of my staff as well as the school district for working as hard as they do on this event every year, and just for the community as well to continue to strongly support this event every year.”
