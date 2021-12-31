Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the July 14, 2021 edition. The article has been edited due to space constraints.
SAYRE — The Board of Directors of The Guthrie Clinic announced Tuesday that they unanimously approved the appointment of Edmund Sabanegh, Jr., M.D., M.B.A., as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 13.
Dr. Sabanegh (pronounced sah-BAHN-nie) joins Guthrie from the Cleveland Clinic where, among other roles, he served as President, Cleveland Clinic Main Campus and Regional Hospitals.
“He brings nearly 30 years of physician executive experience in large practice healthcare and academic systems to Guthrie, with a proven track record of enterprise and physician leadership driving the highest levels of quality care,” a press release from Guthrie said.
Dr. Sabanegh will succeed Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, who has been the President and CEO since 2012.
“It is a privilege to be selected as The Guthrie Clinic’s next President and CEO. Guthrie has a rich, 110-year history of high quality patient-centered care,” said Dr. Sabanegh.
“Through the leadership of Dr. Scopelliti and the Board of Directors, Guthrie’s integrated healthcare system is a model for serving local communities while maintaining a strong focus on clinical excellence,” he continued. “I am honored to join the remarkable people who drive the service focus and innovative spirit that defines the Guthrie system today. My goal as Guthrie’s next leader will be to accelerate healthcare transformation across the system while embracing and leveraging its outstanding legacy of patient care and community service.”
“Dr. Sabanegh’s strong leadership background and his commitment to improving patient care uniquely equip him for his new role as the President and CEO of Guthrie,” the Guthrie press release said. “He comes to Guthrie after more than a decade of proven leadership at the Cleveland Clinic, where, as President of the health system’s Main Campus and Regional Hospitals, he led a team of more than 12,000 clinical caregivers.”
