VAN ETTEN — Spencer-Van Etten High School named three alumni as the 2022 Graduates of Distinction and inducted seven new members into the National Honor Society at a ceremony held on Nov. 30.
The Graduates of Distinction program recognizes Spencer-Van Etten alumni who have distinguished themselves in their communities, professions or careers through service to humanity, exceptional career achievement or a lifetime of accomplishment.
Alumni may be nominated for their success at local, regional, national or international levels in any appropriate area of endeavor such as academia and education, arts, business, media, public service, philanthropy, medicine, military, science or athletics.
The 2022 Graduates of Distinction are Daniel Bryan, Robert Fisher and Miriam Mattinen-Shearing.
Daniel Bryan, class of 1969, began his career in the United States Navy. After six years of service, he launched his civilian career in electronics. With creativity, entrepreneurial aspirations and his electronics knowledge, Bryan and a partner founded ABL Electronics. The company grew from an initial $100 investment to a multi-million-dollar international corporation recognized on several occasions by The INC. 500: America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
Accomplishments of Bryan’s 30-year career include three design patents, ongoing international mission efforts and supporting construction of housing for families and orphans in Ukraine, Haiti and India. His most recent pursuit is the 2013 launch of the Spencer-Van Etten Alumni Association. To date, under Bryan’s leadership, the association has awarded $48,000 in scholarships to 29 high school seniors pursuing college, university or technical school education.
Robert Fisher, class of 1985, pursued a degree in finance at Notre Dame University before following his childhood interest of planes and aviation to become a lead navigator on a C-141 aircraft in the United States Air Force. After serving, he returned to Spencer to join Tioga State Bank, the family-owned business founded by his great-great-grandfather and became a fifth-generation banker.
As current President and CEO of Tioga State Bank, Fisher exemplifies commitment to both his profession and his community. Fisher is the Chairman of the Lourdes Ascension Hospital and helped create the Tioga State Bank Foundation, which contributes to local community service organizations.
He has served as a board member and past chairman of both the Independent Bankers Association of New York State and New York State Banking Board and as an executive committee member of the Independent Community Bankers of America.
Miriam Mattinen-Shearing, class of 1952, has been a lifelong leader and role model from her childhood farm to the halls of the Nevada Supreme Court. During an era of gender inequality, Mattinen-Shearing received a Philosophy degree from Cornell University, a degree from Boston Law School and was the 50th woman in the state’s history admitted to the Nevada Bar.
Dispelling the myth that women did not belong in the courtroom, Mattinen-Shearing went on to become the first woman to serve as a Nevada district judge, the first as a Juvenile Court judge and ultimately, the first woman named Chief Justice of the Nevada Supreme Court.
Mattinen-Shearing earned the Nevada Board of Regents’ Distinguished Nevadan Award (the Nevada System of Higher Education’s highest recognition), was the first woman to receive the Nevada Supreme Court’s Legacy Justice Award and received the National Association of Women Judges’ President’s Award.
Current National Honor Society members welcomed and inducted the following classmates: Adriena Farmer, Johnathan Garrison, Ashlynd Goodrich, Leah Grover, Aubrie Kastenhuber, Nicholas Kobre and Demi Mouillesseaux.
During the ceremony, guest speaker Jeremy Kastenhuber, a Spencer-Van Etten teacher and parent of an inductee, reminded students to live out the four pillars of the National Honor Society: Leadership, Character, Scholarship and Service. He then encouraged them to, above all else, find their passion in life. “May this be the beginning of a lifelong journey of happiness,” said Kastenhuber.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.