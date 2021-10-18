Progress Authority developing broadband access, Sayre projects

The Progress Authority laid out its recent successes and its near future developments in Sayre Borough and broadband access to Bradford County residents in their annual meeting on Thursday.
The meeting was held at the Towanda Golf Club with many prominent officials in attendance like the Bradford County Commissioners, State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12).
“This was fun because this was our first public event in two years,” said Christopher Brown, vice president of community development. “This is our chance to get back in touch with people and get people together to have an open discuss and celebrate our success so far.”
He stated that his major project is the redevelopment of Sayre and that the Authority has come a long way in just a few years.
“We know what we want to do, so now it’s just finding the funding and making our plans come to fruition,” he said.
For Sayre Borough, Brown said that Robert Packer Guthrie Hospital’s campus draws in over 600,000 people per year to the area, which has turned the borough into the gateway to Bradford County.
The Sayre Revitalization Initiative started roughly three years ago and there have been $559,000 in economic development loans given and there has been $750,000 of private investment, said Brown.
He said that people will physically see the positive changes being made with projects like next week’s lengthening of the sidewalk near 1882 on Desmond Street, which will allow it to have permanent outdoor dining, and Yanuzzi’s will also have its sidewalks redone in May 2022.
Brown described how creating broadband access for county residents has been a four year process that has been paying off so far.
“This is vital to our county’s success, not just for business and industry, but also for our homes,” he said.
He spoke of the implementation of middle mile networks, which connect networks together to make Internet access quicker and easier.
“We currently have 140 miles of it built and 72 miles of the first loop is completed,” he said. “We accomplished this at $17,500 per mile, which is unheard of because internet service providers would say it usually takes $50,000-$70,000 per mile.”
He attributed the low cost to raising funds and obtaining grants from the county and federal level with ARPA funds being one source and that this has been done at a lower cost and have provided Internet to local rural areas.
“The Troy Area School District have utilized fibers along the path to communicate with bus drivers,” he said. “The Springfield Township building was utilized as a mobile hot spot for students to access Internet.”
The new county 911 center was brought into this network and Matt Williams said he has had zero interruptions and the speeds have been more than adequate, according to Brown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.